Meat Industry Association says blood and glands are a growth opportunity for New Zealand. RNZ / Nate McKinnon

By RNZ

A niche part of the meat industry is seeing strong growth, with demand for blood and gland products on the up.

The industry is very good at getting value out of every part of the animal and uses most parts from the animal that is not meat, such as tallow, bone meal, offal and blood - this is known as the fifth quarter.

Red meat exports have been struggling over the last year due to softer demand from China.

The fifth quarter hasn’t been immune, in 2023/24 it dropped 13% to $1.93 billion, despite this overall drop, fifth-quarter exports still accounted for 19% of total export revenue for the year.