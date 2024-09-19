But bringing the ship up to standard cost closer to $10m and earlier this year the Government decided not to progress with buying a new ship which was expected to cost about $40m.

A Shipping Replacement Service Working Group, which includes the Chathams Island Council, Ministry of Transport and others, has been set up to find a solution.

In an update sent to the island’s residents this week, the group said it had looked at buying smaller second-hand vessels to meet separate needs for livestock, diesel and general goods.

However, it decided commercial shipping charters were the best way forward.

“We have limited information on potential shipping service suppliers, so we’re asking the sector how they might provide a service through a request for information,” the update said.

“Once we have reviewed this information, we expect to be able to issue a request for proposal by early next year.”

The goal was to have a new shipping service in place no later than March 2026 when the Southern Tiare was expected to require significant repairs that would be unaffordable.

- RNZ



