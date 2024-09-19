Advertisement
Chatham Islands seeks shipping companies to replace ageing Southern Tiare vessel

By Sally Murphy
RNZ·
2 mins to read
The Chatham Islands relies on shipping for supplies and moving livestock to the mainland. Photo / Matthew Theunissen, RNZ

The Chatham Islands is asking shipping companies if they have the capability to service the island.

Its current ship, The Southern Tiare, which carries supplies to the island and takes livestock to the mainland is at the end of its life.

It has been out of action for long periods of time in recent years for repairs, leaving farmers with no options to offload stock.

In 2022 the Government allocated $35 million to complete $6m of repairs on The Southern Tiare and to fund a new vessel.

But bringing the ship up to standard cost closer to $10m and earlier this year the Government decided not to progress with buying a new ship which was expected to cost about $40m.

A Shipping Replacement Service Working Group, which includes the Chathams Island Council, Ministry of Transport and others, has been set up to find a solution.

In an update sent to the island’s residents this week, the group said it had looked at buying smaller second-hand vessels to meet separate needs for livestock, diesel and general goods.

However, it decided commercial shipping charters were the best way forward.

“We have limited information on potential shipping service suppliers, so we’re asking the sector how they might provide a service through a request for information,” the update said.

“Once we have reviewed this information, we expect to be able to issue a request for proposal by early next year.”

The goal was to have a new shipping service in place no later than March 2026 when the Southern Tiare was expected to require significant repairs that would be unaffordable.

- RNZ


