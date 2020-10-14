Wellbeing events rolled out for Otago and Southland farmers

Photo / File

Rural groups are banding together to support farmers dealing with challenging weather conditions in Otago and Southland.

Parts of Southland received almost triple their normal September rainfall, a heavy dumping of snow and a further 70 millimetres of rain last week.

The Southland Rural Support Trust is co-ordinating a range of initiatives to help boost farmer morale.

"The challenging weather has occurred during a busy time of the year and is taking a physical and mental toll," Trust chair Cathie Cotter said.

"We're encouraging farmers to get off farm for a couple of hours to take a breath and reflect on how well they have coped."

"These events will help farmers realise they are not alone and all facing the same challenges," she said.

The Southland Rural Support Trust, with the support of other organisations, is holding seven brunches between 13-22 October.

Free workshops, co-funded by the Ministry of Health and Rural Women NZ, are also being held across Otago and Southland from 9-13 November to help rural women prioritise their wellbeing and thrive.

They're being facilitated by Southland dairy farmer and former Dairy Woman of the Year Loshni Manikam and will offer practical tips and advice.

"I know how hard it is to prioritise looking after your wellbeing, especially when constant rain and snow create extra work on farm," Manikam said.

"Women are central to the success of many farming businesses and families, and you can't run on an empty tank."

Thriving Southland, funded through the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), is hosting a free event in Invercargill on 22 October featuring guest speaker Melissa Clarke-Reynolds.

It will focus on helping farmers achieve positive outcomes through connecting with others and being innovative during periods of change.

World-leading motivational speaker Tony Christiansen is also fronting a series of events in Oamaru, Balclutha, Gore and Winton between 3-5 November.

Farmers who need help are encouraged to call their Rural Support Trust on 0800 RURAL HELP or 0800 787 254 for confidential advice and support.