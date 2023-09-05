John Reid (Ngāi Tahu) (left), hosted "Driving transformation with indigenous thinking" at E Tipu IFAMA 2023.

As many Māori leaders and agribusinesses continue to find international success, achieving high levels of growth and long-term resilience, what can the world learn from indigenous wisdom - mātauranga Māori?

A panel tackled this question at the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 earlier this year.

“Driving transformation with indigenous thinking” was hosted by John Reid (Ngāi Tahu).

The panel featured Jan Hania (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa-ki-te-Tonga), Miriana Stephens (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui), and Dr Jay Whitehead (Ngāi Tahu).

During this workshop, the panel took the audience on a journey of the principles and practices of Te Ao Māori.

They explored how they related to interactions in the food and fibre sector, as well as the success of iwi and other Māori-lead agribusinesses.

Sharing and celebrating key success factors and case studies, the audience was then invited to engage in a Q&A with the panel.

This Q&A session allowed the audience to develop a deeper understanding and gain the opportunity for international learning.

Watch the Etipu IFAMA 2023 talk “Driving transformation with indigenous thinking” below:

The panel:

John Reid (Ngāi Tahu)

Despite our current environmental challenges, Reid believes that we have the solutions to transition our primary industries towards sustainability by drawing on indigenous wisdom traditions, science, art, design, and technology.

He is a Senior Research Fellow at the Ngāi Tahu Centre, known as Kā Waimaero, at the University of Canterbury. Over the past 20 years, Reid has collaborated with Māori tribes (iwi) to create sustainable development pathways in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, incorporating a Māori perspective.

Jan Hania (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa-Te-Au-ki-te-Tonga, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama)

Hania’s day job is as Principal of Strategy Development for the newly formed philanthropic foundation, Biome Trust.

He also serves as Chair of Ōpepe Farm Trust, a member of Kikopiri Environment Committee, and a board member or Trustee for various organisations focused on conservation and climate change.

His work extends across the environment, regenerative agriculture, maara kai, education, human health and wellbeing as well as building connection, capability and capacity in these areas.

Dr Jay Whitehead (Ngāi Tahu)

Whitehead established Matatihi with a singular mission: to tackle the world’s most complex challenges through novel decision-making methodologies.

As a champion of impactful change, Whitehead merges economic science, mātauranga Māori, and innovative technologies in his exploratory work.

This vision has enabled progressive organisations to secure approximately $100m in funding and investment, catalysing advancements in diverse sectors like education, medicine, aquaculture, and farming.

Whithead’s first “real job” was as a sponsored downhill mountain biker, and 21 broken bones later, he is still at it - he has a very patient wife and daughter.

Miriana Stephens (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui)

Stephens was awarded the 2016 Aotearoa NZ Māori Woman Business Leader award in recognition of outstanding success and excellence in business.

She is the general manager of AuOra, an associated business of Wakatū Incorporation that invests in a portfolio of nutrition and ingredient applications that are sourced from the natural biomatter of Aotearoa.

She also serves as a trustee for AGMARDT, Te Āwhina Marae, and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua, and actively participates in national Māori food and beverage clusters and industry groups.

About E Tipu IFAMA 2023

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit was formed in Christchurch in 2019.

Each year it brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights and ignite conversations, with the aim of shaping the future of New Zealand’s primary industries.

This event has quickly become a platform to connect, inspire and galvanise primary industry communities in Aotearoa and around the world, while at the same time supporting leaders and changemakers to be more intentional, intelligent, and courageous about the future.

