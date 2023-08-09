Host, Jack Tane, brought a touch of humour to this discussion at the Agi conference held in Christchurch.

Change isn’t coming, it’s here, says Traci Houpapa.

Houpapa, MNZM and JP (Waikato Maniapoto, Taranaki, Tūwharetoa), was one of several speakers at the recent E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference in Christchurch.

The event featured many speakers discussing a broad range of topics, as the industry grapples with change and looks to the future.

The central theme for this year was “Transforming the global food and fibre system.”

In her presentation Houpapa said people and the environment weren’t a new strategy out of some university from across the world, “they’ve always been important.”

Transforming the global food and fibre system, “for people like me and others in this auditorium, that is both a sacred and practical pursuit,” she said.

Named amongst the BBC’s 100 most influential women in the world and as one of the 10 most influential women in New Zealand agribusiness, Houpapa is an award-winning company director and renowned agribusiness leader.

In her talk at the event Houpapa looked at how we can adjust and adapt our leadership and lifestyles to balance economic development with environmental sustainability. You can view the video below.

Guest Speaker: Traci Houpapa - Aotearoa mote Ao-Aotearoa for the World.

The event included sub-themes such as Farmers First - farmers delivering on bold ambition; Fibre First - forward-thinking developments in fibre; Food First - innovations in food production, distribution, and consumption; and Future First - where the world is heading so we can get ahead of the curve.

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit was formed in Christchurch in 2019.

Each year it brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights and ignite conversations, with the aim of shaping the future of New Zealand’s primary industries.

This event has quickly become a platform to connect, inspire and galvanise primary industry communities in Aotearoa and around the world, while at the same time supporting leaders and changemakers to be more intentional, intelligent, and courageous about the future.

There are a series of 24 videos of the speakers at this year’s event - three can be viewed here, another three here and a further two here.

These talks feature a diverse range of subjects, from how to address food waste to whether farming can go 100 per cent electric.

There’s also a discussion panel hosted by The Country’s Jamie Mackay on Innovations in Fibre.

Another two videos are available to view below.

Guest Speaker: Sam McNally

How trees can transform landscape design for climate change mitigation and rural resilience. Will it work in New Zealand?

Guest Speaker: Anna Campbell

Healthy people, healthy planet. Anna Campbell is a commercial scientist with a PhD in plant biotechnology and a passion for plant bioactives. Her focus is on using plant bioactives to improve health outcomes.