Smiles all around at the BOMA Agri Summit.

The recent E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference in Christchurch featured a range of speakers on a range of topics as the industry grapples with change as it looks to the future.

The central theme for this year was “Transforming the global food and fibre system”.

It included sub-themes such as Farmers First - farmers delivering on bold ambition; Fibre First - forward-thinking developments in fibre; Food First - innovations in food production, distribution, and consumption; and Future First - where the world is heading so we can get ahead of the curve.

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit was formed in Christchurch in 2019.

Each year it brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights, ignite conversations and help shape the future of our primary industries.

This event has quickly become a platform to connect, inspire and galvanise primary industry communities in Aotearoa and around the world, while at the same time supporting leaders and changemakers to be more intentional, intelligent and courageous about the future.

There are a series of 24 videos of the speakers at this year’s event - three can be viewed here and another three here.

These talks feature a diverse range of subjects, including how to address food waste, how insect noses can change the world and whether farming can go 100 per cent electric.

The next three videos are available to view below.

Guest Speaker: Maury Leyland Penno

The extraordinary potential of protein of leaves.

Guest Speaker: Marcos Fava Neves

The future of agri-food business and the imperative of sustainability.

Guest Speaker: Hosted by The Country Jamie Mackay

Jamie Mackay, host of The Country, facilitated a panel discussion on Innovations in Fibre with Ben Scales, Derelee Potroz-Smith and Guy Wills at the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference.