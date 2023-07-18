Jamie Mackay (left), host of The Country, facilitated a panel discussion on Innovations in Fibre with Ben Scales, Derelee Potroz-Smith and Guy Wills at the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference. Photo / JFD

Aotearoa’s biggest food and fibre sector summit has wound down for 2023, but planning is already under way for next year’s summit.

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit, was formed in Christchurch in 2019, and each year it brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights, ignite conversations and help shape the future of our primary industries.

This event has quickly become a platform to connect, inspire and galvanise primary industry communities in Aotearoa and around the world, while at the same time supporting leaders and changemakers to be more intentional, intelligent and courageous about the future.

This year’s event, the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference held last month in Christchurch, showcased local produce, delivered an ambitious sustainability plan, and engaged with mana whenua throughout.

Through a full-service event platform, they also offered an immersive and interactive virtual experience for attendees globally.

The central theme for this year was “Transforming the global food and fibre system” with sub-themes such as Farmers First - farmers delivering on bold ambition; Fibre First - forward-thinking developments in fibre; Food First - innovations in food production, distribution and consumption; and Future First - where the world is heading so we can get ahead of the curve.

This year’s was a sold-out event, with more than 840 delegates in attendance and 30 speakers from various parts of the globe, some in person and some via video.

The topics ranged from how insect noses can change the world, innovations in fibre, a fireside chat with the co-founder of Allbirds footwear, whether it is possible to go 100 per cent electric, to the gift of nanobiotechnology ... and that was just for starters.

Other speakers covered a diverse range of topics relating to food and fibre.

Run over four days, the hybrid food and fibre sector conference enabled farmers from across the sector, producers, bankers and businesspeople to listen to talks, expert panels, special Q&As and next steps from world leaders in food and fibre.

They also were able to attend cross-sector workshops, field trips and networking events.

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit 2024 is set for June 18-19 in Manawatū.