Aidan Connolly signs his recently published book entitled "The Future of Agriculture".

Agtech futurologist Aidan Connolly is an accomplished leader in the agriculture and technology space.

He was recently appointed as President-elect of IFAMA, a platform that brings together decision-makers, policy shapers, and academia to address the biggest issues facing food and farming.

IFAMA is also the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference partner alongside Boma.

Connolly is committed to working with IFAMA to advance regenerative production, digital disruption, and human capital in the food and farming industry.

The relatively recent development of agriculture - the cultivation of crops, and domestication of livestock - allowed the development of civilisation, supporting a tsunami of art, science, and innovation.

Today’s tsunami is digital, as robotics, 3D printers, artificial intelligence, the metaverse and data change the nature of farming and food production forever.

Fresh from his recently published book The Future of Agriculture, Connolly explores the nature of this change and its implications for humanity.

Han Chen

Co-founder and chief executive, ZeaKal

Talk title: Engineering superplants: increasing photosynthesis, carbon capture, protein, and nutrient use.

Great companies begin with great innovation, but science and technology are not enough. To truly make an impact, we must go beyond the lab and broaden adoption among partners, consumers, and stakeholders.

Watch Han Chen, co-founder, and chief executive of ZeaKal, as he shares lessons learned from the company’s journey to commercialise a first-of-its-kind plant trait to enhance photosynthesis, illuminating how business model innovation can reinvent agriculture for tomorrow, today.

Professor Warren McNabb

Professor of nutritional sciences and leader, Sustainable Nutrition Initiative

Talk title: Moving from food security to nutrition security.

A food system can only be truly sustainable if it delivers adequate nutrition to every individual it serves. This key, but often overlooked, aspect of (nutritional) sustainability is as important as environmental and economic sustainability.

McNabb demonstrates how we can move from discussing food security to discussing nutrition security, at the resolution of individual macro and micronutrients that we need to be adequately fed, and not at risk of the health complications that accompany inadequate nutrition.

About E Tipu IFAMA 2023

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit was formed in Christchurch in 2019.

Each year it brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights and ignite conversations, with the aim of shaping the future of New Zealand’s primary industries.

This event has quickly become a platform to connect, inspire and galvanise primary industry communities in Aotearoa and around the world, while at the same time supporting leaders and changemakers to be more intentional, intelligent, and courageous about the future.

