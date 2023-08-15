Discussion groups made for interesting listening at the Boma Agri Summit. 2023

We’re in a period of rapid transformation, says Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown, commenting on the value of sustainability.

“I believe we’re just in the early innings of a real transformation to a sustainable economy, and it’s an enormous business opportunity.”

Brown was talking as part of the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 series of speakers at the recent Boma Agri Summit.

The former professional footballer said part of the challenge was sustainability was a word, like innovation or culture, which people used a lot “but if you stop them and said hey could you just define that for me, what is it, what does it really mean to you? Oftentimes, people are caught short a little bit with a really clear definition”.

“And the challenge with a word like sustainability is it’s being pushed and pulled in so many different directions, as to be almost meaningless at this point.

“Part of the challenge with sustainability is it means 100 different things to 100 different people.

“It’s about air quality, land quality, animal welfare, recyclability, fair trade labour.

“And all of those things are important, but I think it’s very, very important for you to pick a strategic lane that defines that, and in the case of Allbirds that is carbon.

“That’s our North Star that we have made our fourth innovation pillar, and the focus of how we built the business, how we bonus our executives, how we really drive the business.

“And I think it’s the future of how we’ll think about consumer products certainly, is the carbon footprint and how they’re made

“And so that’s certainly part of how we’ve started to unpack a word like that and make sense of it.”

Allbirds footwear is made with natural materials including merino wool.

Asked if there were other opportunities for fibre producers, in particular, to expand into areas and uses that perhaps have been disregarded, Brown said one of the mistakes people made, and at times - even internally at Allbirds - is people don’t buy sustainable products.

“They buy great ones. And I don’t believe a product can claim to be great today in the world unless it’s anchored in the idea of sustainability.”

You can see the full discussion in the video above.

Volker Kuntzsch

CEO, Cawthron Institute

Talk title: Big ocean, big opportunity, big responsibility

When it comes to food, fibre, and climate change, New Zealanders tend to look inland.

Volker Kuntzsch, chief executive of Cawthron Institute, and former chief executive of Sanford, believes the biggest opportunity of our lifetimes is to turn 180 degrees and look to the sea.

Watch to find out why, and whether the oceans could hold the answers to some of our greatest challenges.

Workshop: The messy reality of working in true partnership

Hosted by Stefanie Rixecker, featuring Peter Scott and Liz Brown

Talk title: The messy reality of working in true partnership.

Environment Canterbury and Waitaha’s papatipu rūnanga have been working on a partnership approach aimed at developing a new environmental direction for the region.

But what does it mean to work in true partnership - and what does it mean for you?

Stefanie Rixecker, chief executive of Environment Canterbury Regional Council, Peter J Scott and Liz Brown, the co-chairs of Te Rōpū Tuia (Councillor/Rūnanga co-governance entity) speak about the not-so-straightforward journey to true partnership.

About E Tipu IFAMA 2023

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit was formed in Christchurch in 2019.

Each year it brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights and ignite conversations, with the aim of shaping the future of New Zealand’s primary industries.

This event has quickly become a platform to connect, inspire and galvanise primary industry communities in Aotearoa and around the world, while at the same time supporting leaders and changemakers to be more intentional, intelligent, and courageous about the future.

There is a series of 24 videos of the speakers at this year’s event, watch previous talks below: