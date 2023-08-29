Lisa Tumahai, an experienced governor and iwi leader, has a firm understanding of the role indigenous leadership can and should play in decision-making.

Most companies develop five to 10-year strategic plans, but in Te Ao Māori - the Māori world - the strategic focus is intergenerational, inviting us to consider what things look like over the next 100, 200, or even 500 years.

In this E Tipu IFAMA 2023 talk, Lisa Tumahai, chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and deputy chair of the Climate Change Commission, discusses Ngāi Tahu’s approach to food and fibre production, and how taking a multigenerational lens might open opportunities to move us all towards a sustainable future.

Lisa Tumahai

Kaiwhakahaere chair, Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu

Talk title: The future of food and fibre: An intergenerational approach.

Tumahaia is a sought-after and respected advisor across both the public and private sectors.

She is respected for her advice and governance oversight on a wide range of areas, including public health, indigenous rights in resource management and environmental protection, the provision of health and well-being services, and community and regional development.

Her passion for protecting the landscape and resources of the region for future generations is evident in her work as she strives to ensure that climate change is addressed effectively.

Jeremy Hill PhD, MNZM

Chief science and technology officer, Fonterra

Talk title: Practical profitable solutions for the farm.

The three pillars of Fonterra’s long-term plans are a continued focus on New Zealand milk; to be a leader in sustainability; and to be a leader in dairy innovation and science.

Improving Fonterra’s already world-leading carbon footprint requires an integrated approach across all three pillars.

For greenhouse gas-reducing solutions to be practical and profitable for the farm, they must be good for the cow, good for the milk, good for the farmer and good for the planet - what Fonterra refers to as the “Good4s”.

In this talk, Hill gives examples of how Fonterra is using the Good4s to test a wide range of solutions.

Inbal Becker-Reshef

Director, NASA Harvest

Talk title: How NASA’s Harvest programme is transforming agricultural decisions

To address the global challenge of hunger and food security, it’s crucial to develop innovative and scalable measures to monitor the world’s crops.

Inbal Becker-Reshef, director of NASA Harvest, is actively working to enable technologies that help address the most critical challenges of our times.

About E Tipu IFAMA 2023

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit was formed in Christchurch in 2019.

Each year it brings together speakers and changemakers to share insights and ignite conversations, with the aim of shaping the future of New Zealand’s primary industries.

This event has quickly become a platform to connect, inspire and galvanise primary industry communities in Aotearoa and around the world, while at the same time supporting leaders and changemakers to be more intentional, intelligent, and courageous about the future.

