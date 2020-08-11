Daily deals online marketplace Groupon has closed its New Zealand business.

The US-based firm, which launched in New Zealand and Australia in 2011, said in an email to customers that the decision had been made after a "thorough analysis of the New Zealand market".

"We therefore regret to inform you that we cannot offer any new deals to you in the future," Groupon's vice president of international sales Steve Traplin said in the email.

Groupon's website states: "If you are a current customer with a deal voucher that has not been redeemed and is still valid, you have until 30th September to use this. If your voucher expires before 30th September, the original expiration date stands.

"Should you be unable to use a valid voucher you can contact Customer Service to request a refund."

MSD records show Groupon's local operation claimed $42,177 from the government's wage subsidy scheme for six New Zealand staff.