A free Covid-19 app has been released for cash-strapped sports clubs, charities and churches.

It's called Chkin.Me, and was created by Takapuna-based Putti Apps - which recently developed a check-in and safety app now used by some 7000 Fletcher Building staff across Australia and New Zealand.

Chkin.Me users check-in to a venue by scanning a QR code with their phone's camera.

Each club, charity or church will be issued with a unique QR code, and data will be encrypted and stored using Microsoft's Azure platform.

Putti Apps boss Bruce Howe, a former Nokia and Microsoft exec, says the app has an emphasis on simple setup and privacy.

Chkin.Me is based on the same framework used for the Fletcher Building app, which got the thumbs up from the Privacy Commissioner.

"There are contact tracing models out there that are sending daily excel reports to their clients without controls or guidance for what to do with the data," Howe says.

There are also paper-based systems, which are the ultimate in user-friendly - but often also involved shared pens, and children and adults' contact details being visible to all-comers.

"The Chkin.Me app we are offering for free to clubs and charities is totally secure. Our chief security officer, who has an international reputation for digital security, will be the only one with access to the data," Howe says.

"It will be wiped every two months and only provided to authorities such as the Ministry of Health, or a district health board, if they need to contact trace because someone has Covid-19."

Meanwhile, the government is set to make its own tracing app available for download from tomorrow. Little has been said about the full scope of the app - and at this point it's not clear to what degree it will complement or serve as a replacement for other solutions. But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously indicated it will likely include a QR code check-in feature.

In the meantime, Sport NZ has advised clubs to get a check-in system in place for contact tracing before resuming training or events.

