Network provider Chorus says thousands of customers remain without broadband or landline phones after the wild weather that swept through the South Island over the weekend.

READ MORE

• Wild weather chaos: Up to 1000 people stranded on West Coast

On the West Coast, a landslip has resulted in a number of power poles being displaced with Chorus fibre attached to these poles.

"We believe there is approximately 1km of damaged fibre. The electricity provider in the area is in the process of investigating and technicians are on standby ready to start repairs when able to do so. The Fox Glacier area remains isolated," a Chorus spokesman said.

Advertisement

"On the East Coast, technicians have made use of all spare fibre capacity available to restore some services, though approximately 3600 homes and businesses may still be without broadband or phone."

Access to the damaged fibre locations has now been granted by civil defence and work is underway to ascertain the extent of the damage to the fibre cables.

Earlier, Chorus said the main areas impacted were in Geraldine and Ashburton.

Chorus is easily the largest network operator, providing service to retail telcos like Spark, Vodafone, Orcon and Slingshot, and backhaul for many cellphone towers that link them to the main network.

Late yesterday, Spark said "almost all of the impacted South Island broadband, mobile and landline services have now been restored. This has been achieved by a work-around using spare fibre strands and additional cables."

But a spokeswoman added, "Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions resulting in flooding and slips in the area, both damaged fibre sites are still inaccessible and the timeline to restore these will depend on accessibility. "