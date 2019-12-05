Apple annoyed some users when it ditched a 3.5mm audio jack from its iPhone.

Now, a high-profile tech analyst says the company is poised to launch a model with no ports whatsoever - note even to plug in a charger.

Ming-Chi Kuo says in 2021, Apple is set to release an iPhone that will rely not just on a wireless connection for charging, but wireless re-charging.

Although Kuo has a good track record in his predictions, this is a big call given earlier this year Apple cancelled the (already-delayed) release of its AirPower wireless charging mat - a development that was something of an embarrassment to the company, which bought the taxpayer-backed Auckland wireless charging startup PowerbyProxi for more than $100m in 2017.

Less controversially, Kuo says Apple will add 5G to its 2020 range of iPhones.

Samsung, Huawei and other phone makers have already added 5G to their high-end rangers.

Apple's AirPower pad - seen here in a slide at the company's March 2018 WWDC event - was designed to wireless charge multiple devices. Its release was cancelled earlier this year.

Vodafone is set to launch a 5G mobile service from 100 sites around Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown later this month, plus a fixed-wireless service.

Spark, which launched a fixed-wireless (landline-substitute) 5G service in several South Island small towns last month, is aiming to offer its first 5G mobile service from July next year.

2degrees has yet to set a 5G timeline, but has indicated it will be a few years away.