Auckland Airport has installed new scanning equipment that increases international departures processing capacity five-fold.

Twelve new automated pre-security gates scan boarding passes to grant passengers to security areas rather than have them checked manually.

The new equipment is part of a move to more automation at the international terminal where up to 7000 people can be processed every hour.

Auckland Airport's general manager of operations Anna Cassels-Brown said the technology transformation that could eventually include biometric authentication to enable seamless journeys from check-in to boarding the aircraft.

Advertisement

"Where possible we see automation as a key way to improve the airport system by being more accurate, reliable and faster.''

READ MORE:

• Changi and Disney transform Singapore Airport into a Frozen Wonderland

• Auckland Airport closing commercial heliport as construction steps up

• Auckland Airport backs down on increased airline office rents

• Premium - Auckland Airport retailers feel squeeze from 'huge rents', 'increased competition'

She said the fundamental requirements of passenger processing were not going to change.

''We still need check-in, baggage drop, customs and security screening. But what technology can do is allow us to link the process together and streamline information in the background, helping to make the experience as seamless as possible.''

The new scanners have been developed with Vision-Box, a multinational technology company with its headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal.

Vision-Box in October announced plans to introduce facial recognition screening at New York's JFK Airport that could result in boarding of aircraft with up to 500 passengers in under 20 minutes.

Cassels-Brown said at Auckland phase two of Vision-Box's ''Orchestra'' software will be rolled out in 2020.

This second stage will integrate the pre-security gates with real-time flight information from the airport's operations system; allow for multi-boarding pass processes to benefit families; provide real-time reports for airlines and ground handlers; and integrate with the airport's access control system for staff ID validation.

Auckland Airport has 12 new eGates that will scan boarding passes. Photo / Supplied

The airport handles about 10.3 million international passengers a year, an increase of 1.7 per cent over the last 12-month period to September.

Advertisement

Next Monday work on a second Park & Ride project will start, this one on Puhinui Rd with 3200 carparks to add to the 4300 car parks at the existing facility.

This new development is aimed at making travel easier for those southern travellers who now otherwise have to drive through the airport area to get to Park & Ride North.

Park & Ride South is scheduled to open in December next year.