Sky TV has reported a full-year net loss of $607.8 million on revenue that fell 6.8 per cent to $795 million. Its second-half dividend was axed but total subscriber numbers increased as streaming numbers jumped - but with the company making less money per sub.

The net loss included a non-cash $670m goodwill impairment.

Chief executive Martin Stewart said the write-down was based on a "more conservative estimate of our future average revenues" and the fact Sky could "no longer include increases in hybrid and satellite subscribers."

Sky also wrote-off $38m on the and took a one-off charge related to the cancellation of a decoder upgrade in favour of a focus on apps and streaming, a $6m content write-off and a $5m charge for redundancies.

After allowing for various write-offs and the impairment, it made an adjusted net profit of $97m against the year-ago $119m.

The second-half dividend was axed, leaving the total dividend for the year at 7.5 cents per share against the year-ago 15cps and the 27.5cps paid in 2016.

Analysts had been the dividend to be trimmed as Sky diverted in funds to invest in new technology and compete harder for sports rights, but not wiped out altogether.

"We acknowledge that this is not an ideal situation for investors, and ask that you support us in the strategy of investing to grow the business," Sky chairman Peter Macourt said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $230.1m against the year-ago $285.8m.

Total subscriber numbers increased from the year-ago 767,727 as numbers using Sky's Fanpass and Neon apps jumped 50 per cent.

But the fact the streaming apps are cheaper than satellite plans meant overall average revenue per user per month sunk from $77.73 to $74.84.

It's the first time total subscriber numbers have increased since a highwater mark of 852,679 was reached in 2016.

Not so much a dividend stock anymore... pic.twitter.com/jBCxgqWK0r — Rohan MacMahon (@rohmac) August 21, 2019

New chief executive Martin Stewart made sweeping changes to Sky's management after taking control in February, installing new sport, technology, strategy, finance and marketing heads. He also took his predecessor John Fellet's place on the board.

More recently, he has begun to implement strategy changes, axing Fellet's decoder upgrade plans in favor of investing more in streaming, expanding the number of Sky Sport channels to 12, beefing up content on his company's sports app Fanpass (now rebranded Sky Sport Now), securing a key multi-year contract with Cricket Australia, including the iconic Boxing Day test that Spark had been eyeing, and buying global streaming player RugbyPass in a deal worth up to $62m.

Despite pundits giving Stewart high marks, major challenges lie ahead.

As well as the well-canvassed threats for Netflix, Spark Sport's ambition to bid for more rights and piracy, Sky now faces a trend that sees content makers like HBO (with the new HBO Max) and Disney (with Disney Plus) creating their own apps to reach audiences directly.

So far, Stewart's various personel and strategy changes have made no dent on his company's stock market fortunes.

Sky TV shares closed yesterday at $1.23, close to their all-time low and down 53.23 per cent for the year.

Ahead of today's result, Forsyth Barr rated Sky "under-perform" with a 12-month target of $1.56.

Analysts Matt Henry and Matt Dunn were expecting Sky satellite subscribers to decline from the 668,000 reported for 2018 to 665,000.

They saw OTT (Neon and Fanpass/Sky Sport Now) subs increasing from 80,000 to 88,000.