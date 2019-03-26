Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone have released an app for blocking the Christchurch gunman's name from appearing on most websites.

The trio say the #ShareNoEvil Chrome browser extension will starve the alleged killer of the publicity he seeks.

If you follow the instructions to install the free software (instructions are here), it will block the name of the Christchurch gunman on "a number of mainstream websites" and replace it with the words "Share no evil." The rest of the site appears as usual.

"It is just one small way to show our support for the victims, but also deprive the gunman's aim for notoriety," a spokeswoman for the telcos says.

Chrome is Google's web browser. An extension - not always loved by IT departments - is a piece of software that gives the browser extra abilities, such as ad-blocking.

Spark is also offering customers Net Shield Basic, a free security tool for those wishing to block abusive content, such as the footage and imagery from the Christchurch attack.

Since the March 15 Christchurch shootings, Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone have worked in cooperation to block a number of sites known to be hosting copies of the gunman's video or manifesto, both of which have been banned by the Chief Censor - making it illegal to view or share, with penalties of up to 14 years jail.

Vocus, the owner of Orcon and Slingshot, says it has also been blocking sites that host the banned content and offering its own filtering service.