It was twenty years ago today that founder Sam Morgan posted Trade Me's first listing: his 21" AKAI-brand TV, with bidding started at $200.

To celebrate its birthday, the site - now on the block itself, in a deal not quite as good as it seems - has revealed its 10 most popular listings of all time.

The chart is topped by the handbag, owned by Nicole Davies, that Tana Umaga used to hit Chris Masoe over the head in a pub in Christchurch in 2006.

Davies' handbag was bought by Whanganui woman Sue Langmaid for $22,750 after an auction plagued by fake bids.

Images from the Herald's photo archive (below) reveal that a rambunctious Langmaid enjoyed her purchase.

Some auctions, like the possessed printer, became focal points for discussion on popular topics - in that case, the infuriating and useless nature of wireless printing on many models.

Others - like the chance to be the person to push the button on the Radio Network House demolition in Christchurch - were fundraisers.

And some, like the Jesus Christ pita bread, were just plain weird.

The top 10:

1. The handbag that Tana Umaga used to hit Chris Masoe over the head in a pub in Christchurch (2006) - 1.07 million views

2. Possessed printer (2013) - 1 million views

3. The Scary Washing Machine - 810,802 views

4. Radio Network House Implosion in Christchurch (2012)- 459,420 views

5. Rocky the Landscape Boulder - 316,350 views

6. Jesus Christ pita bread (2009) - 276,094 views

7. Unwanted gift $100 (2015) - 268,046 views

8. Australian Sports Tape (2018) - 260,303 views

9. Flying hovercraft (2010) - 248,607 views

10. Rename two sisters (2012) - 221,794 views

The original list also featured "The last cigarette legally smoked in a bar" (2005)," "Two captured ghosts" (2010), and the immortal "Lisa Lewis' streaker bikini from All Blacks v Ireland match" (2006).

But after reader Richard Ram raised a query about the absence of the legendary Scary Washing Machine auction, Trade Me admitted it had "stuffed up."

The site sent the revised top 10 that appears above, with Scary at its rightful place at number 3, and two other changes: Rocky the Landscape Boulder at 5 and "rename two sisters" at 10.

Lisa Lewis during her bikini streak onto the field as the All Blacks played Ireland in Hamilton in 2006. Photo / File.

Sue Langmaid, the successful bidder on the TradeMe auction for the handbag used by Tana Umaga to hit Chris Masoe, recreates the infamous scene with her partner Aaron Crapp. Photo / File.

Sue Langmaid, the successful bidder on the TradeMe auction for the handbag used by Tana Umaga to hit Chris Masoe, celebrates at her Wanganui home 3 June 2006. Photo / File.

Photo / File.