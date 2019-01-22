Philips' impressive outdoor range of Hue lights let you colour co-ordinate your backyard, patio or garden at night.

What are they?

They're already lit up your bedrooms, hallways, kitchens and lounges. Now, Philips has released its second range of night lights for adults - a range of outdoor Hue lights that lets you colour co-ordinate your front garden, backyard, or deck.. There are two options: bollards that be stuck into the ground, or spotlights that can be bolted onto walls. Then, via the Hue app, you can choose and change your colour combos at a whim. What a vibe.

An outdoor bollard from Philips Hue range.

How do they work?

The bollards are great for placing along paths or fences - they come with spikes to help them stick securely into dirt or grass. The spotlights need to be screwed onto a wall, but can then be angled to light up the spot of your choice. Both come with black cords that need to be plugged into a wall socket. Everything is waterproof, but you'll want to hide those cords as best you can.

What's the best feature? The ability to easily change colours through the Hue app is a trick that never gets tiresome. It's amazing how different your yard can look just by switching from green to pink hues, or from blue to purple. You can spend hours switching patterns and setting up timers, and if you've got kids, they'll have a lot of fun too.

An outdoor spotlight from the Philips Hue range.

And what's the worst?

Don't hide those cords too well or you'll run over them with the lawnmower. I came close to doing that but pulled back just in the nick of time. Otherwise, these are incredibly simple to set up and use, and will definitely impress at your next evening barbecue.

How much are they? A bollard or spotlight starter kit is $219.99, with an additional bollard $169.99 and spotlight $149.99. Depending on the size of the area you're lighting up, you'll probably need a few to get going. Careful: getting this lit could probably be addictive.