Understanding self-care and burnout among Pacific peoples

Asetoa Sam Pilisi.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air

A Pacific researcher is on a mission to understand why there is a high burnout among Pacific peoples, not knowing when to draw boundaries due to cultural expectations.

Asetoa Sam Pilisi is a proud central Aucklander and hails from the Niuean villages of Alofi and Avatele, as well as the Samoan villages of Vailoa Palauli and Sato’alepai.

Asetoa is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Philosophy (Health Science), exploring Pacific perceptions and experiences of wellbeing, self-care and burnout.

Asetoa Sam Pilisi (left front) with colleagues.

“My research question is asking New Zealand-born Pacific people, ‘is it selfish to look after yourself?’

“We often place our energy, resources, love and time into various areas, and from a strength-based point of view, we do it with the collective in mind because we are community-driven and family-driven.”

Asetoa discusses the purpose of his research as well as the Pacific Media Association Hub’s assistance in his journey as a PhD candidate.

Asetoa explains that the context for his research topic stems from his interest in our lived experiences as Pacific people, as well as how their worldview shapes how they selflessly serve in various areas of their lives.

“Our superpower is serving our families and communities, but it is easy to forget about ourselves and fill our own cups.

“So my interest in this topic stems from personal experiences of wanting to be useful for my family and communities while also feeling stretched at times.”

Asetoa hopes that he can highlight the importance of self-care and normalise conversations about burnout.

Asetoa Sam Pilisi (back right) with family in Niue 2019 trip.

“I’m essentially asking the awkward question of what our relationship is with ourselves and figuring out ways in which we can advocate for smarter and better ways of living.

“My early ideas are trying to create a framework for understanding wellbeing, selflessness, selfishness and burnout, and possibly using that as a self-assessment tool.

“There’s a lot to consider, and I am especially grateful for the financial support from the Knowledge Hub.

“I am grateful for my opportunities and feel obligated to work with Pacific people and champion progress through this research.”

About 150 people have participated to date. Asetoa is aiming for 1000 respondents.