Tongan Princess Frederica Lupe’uluiva Tuita has written a short story about great-great-great grandfather, King Tupou I (inset).

A Tongan Princess is self-publishing her second short story in remembrance of her great-great-great grandfather and the founding father of modern Tonga: King Tupou I.

Honourable Frederica Lupe’uluiva Tuita is the daughter of the current King of Tonga’s only sister, Princess Royal Salote Mafile’o Pilolevu Tuita.

Princess Frederica says as a child, she was always intrigued by her ancestors and wanted to know more about their personalities and journeys in life.

“It was important for me to know that they were human beings just like me and they had thoughts and feelings.”

She says she chose to publish the book on her own to experience every stage of writing, publishing and sharing a book.

A mother’s escape to save a future king

Her short story, an e-book called Rise to Power which launches on the 4th of December, is a fictional story inspired by the early life events of King Tupou I, the founding father of modern Tonga.

In particular, the story of King Tupou I’s early years in which his mother Hoamofaleono fled Tongatapu with her infant son to an outer island, Ha’apai, at risk of him being killed as his birth posed a threat to rulers at that time.

Princess Frederica says: “You can just imagine at that time just having had a child and then trying to find a way out - you don’t know who you can trust.”

The story has been launched this week, marking the birth date and the commemoration of the beginning of King Tupou I’s reign - December 4. That was also the date he unified Tonga under his Christian rule.

Princess Frederica says although her story is based on true events, she has labelled it as fictional due to additional characters being added to the story, that did not exist in Tonga’s history.

She is no stranger to writing, having released her first short story earlier this year: Dancing Shadows.

That story was based on the relationship between her mother and her great-grandmother, her late Majesty, Queen Salote Tupou III.

She explains her mother falling asleep and watching her grandmother’s hands and the shadows as she was dancing, planning movements for songs her grandmother composed.

“It’s a beautiful story and a beautiful moment that would be lovely to share.

“Not just because it was my mother and Queen Salote, but because I felt it would resonate with anyone, even people who are not Tongan because most people have a very special relationship with their grandparents.”

Speaking about the challenges she faced while writing her latest story, Princess Frederica says the biggest one was seeking approval from her family.

“This was my challenge - seeking approval from my family to share these stories because this is not just my story, it’s everyone’s story. But I am thankful they’ve been very supportive.”

She says she hopes her short story can encourage the young Tongan diaspora.

“I hope to let young people know that it’s within them to be strong because this history is their history and they are continuing this legacy of strength that’s been passed down to them directly from Tupou the First.

“He was a warrior and they are warriors as well - it’s just a different battle.”

An excerpt from new book Rise To Power:

In the heart of a kingdom shrouded in secrets, beneath the majestic skies of Tonga, a legend was born.

The night was pregnant with anticipation, echoing the birth cries of a child destined for greatness. It was in this hallowed moment that Taufa’ahau, the future architect of a kingdom’s destiny, took his first breath.

But destiny, as it often does, played a capricious hand. The stars had barely had a chance to witness the newborn’s celestial arrival when ominous shadows descended upon the joyous occasion.

Whispers of treachery, betrayal, and a clandestine plot to extinguish the infant’s life echoed through the village.

Taufa’ahau’s mother, a woman of indomitable spirit, faced an unthinkable choice. With the impending threat of her newborn’s demise, she clutched the precious bundle in her arms and fled into the night.

Through secret passages and hidden alleys, she raced against time, heart pounding in tandem with the urgency of her escape.

For more information or to purchase the book, visit: Rise To Power