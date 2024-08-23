Almost 36,000 people in New Zealand speak Lea Faka-Tonga, according to the 2018 Census.

(Top left to right): Elijah, Niko and Benji Tapueluelu, known as the T-Gang, are using social media to connect with their Tongan roots. Image / LopStream, Leni Fifita

The song was a favourite of their grandmother, Alosi Tangi, who died earlier this year.

Ben Tapueluelu, who helps capture his sons’ and nephew’s videos for YouTube, was born in Tonga and raised in South Auckland.

He and his wife, Mapui, are both working professionals trying to instil a sense of Tongan Kiwi identity in their sons, Elijah and Niko, and nephew, Benji.

The 38-year-old hails from the villages of Vaimalō in Vava’u and Niutoua and is a proud dad, musician and teacher.

“I’m grateful for my upbringing, that I’m able to sustain my language.

“New Zealand-born Tongans are different from Australian-born Tongans and American-born Tongans. They have their own unique identity.”

With youngsters tapping into YouTube and social media, Tapueluelu said it was a key way to help young people stay connected to their island roots.

Preserving language through music

South Auckland Tongan artist Solar and members of T-Gang, Elijah, Benji and Niko Tapueluelu, have joined forces to release a Tongan classic. Photo / LopStream, Leni Fifita

“I think in this time and age, you’ve got to leverage tech ... because kids learn differently now.”

In the video collaboration with musician Solar, 24, the boys wore traditional Tongan finery.

Solar, who is a music and Tongan bilingual teacher at Aorere College,

said there was a keen interest among young Tongans to learn and maintain their language.

“My students come in and say: ‘Hi sir. Fefe hake?’ (how are you). They’re trying to speak the language [in everyday conversation].

“I feel like if I can get these kids to really understand how important it is and how much of a treasure it is to be Tongan, Samoan, Cook Island. Whatever indigenous background you have, that should be your northern star for wherever you go.

“If you look for your cultural identity, you’ll find out a lot about yourself in that journey.”

