Elijah, Niko and Benji Tapueluelu, known as the T-Gang, are using social media to connect with their Tongan roots. Image / LopStream, Leni Fifita
Three New Zealand-born Tongan kids are using social media - and a touch of island humour - to share what life is like for young Tongans growing up in Aotearoa.
The Tapueluelu brothers, Elijah, 9, and Niko, 6, and their cousin, 10-year-old Benji - known on YouTube as the “T-Gang” - have spent the last year posting funny videos online about all things Tongan: from explaining why they have to wear black for a year, what certain days mean in their community and the meaning behind key Tongan words.
Now, the cousins have teamed up with Auckland-based musician Soakai Malamala - known as Solar - to release their reworked version of a Tongan classic, Pitu Taukae.
It comes as Tongan Language Week is celebrated this week, recognising the 13th most spoken language in the country.
With youngsters tapping into YouTube and social media, Tapueluelu said it was a key way to help young people stay connected to their island roots.
Preserving language through music
“I think in this time and age, you’ve got to leverage tech ... because kids learn differently now.”
In the video collaboration with musician Solar, 24, the boys wore traditional Tongan finery.
Solar, who is a music and Tongan bilingual teacher at Aorere College,
said there was a keen interest among young Tongans to learn and maintain their language.
“My students come in and say: ‘Hi sir. Fefe hake?’ (how are you). They’re trying to speak the language [in everyday conversation].
“I feel like if I can get these kids to really understand how important it is and how much of a treasure it is to be Tongan, Samoan, Cook Island. Whatever indigenous background you have, that should be your northern star for wherever you go.