Talanoa

Sitiveni Rabuka is Fiji’s new prime minister

RNZ
2 mins to read
The newly elected prime minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka Photo / RNZ / Koroi Hawkins

The newly elected prime minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka Photo / RNZ / Koroi Hawkins

By RNZ

Sitiveni Rabuka is Fiji’s new prime minister garnering 28 votes to Frank Bainimarama’s 27.

The secret ballot vote in parliament ends Frank Bainimarama’s 16-year reign as leader of the country.

Today’s result was met with jubilant celebrations in the capital Suva and across the country on social media.

Rabuka now heads a three-party coalition government consisting of his People’s First, the National Federation Party led by Biman Prasad and the king-making Sodelpa Party, led by Viliame Gavoka.

Bainimarama appears to have conceded defeat peacefully and spoke to reporters.

Former Prime Minister Bainimarama. Photo / RNZ Pacific
Former Prime Minister Bainimarama. Photo / RNZ Pacific

“I want to thank the supporters of FijiFirst,” he said. “We still are the biggest political party in there, so I want to thank them for that.

“This is democracy, and this is my legacy, the 2013 Constitution,” he said.

When Bainimarama was asked if he would be opposition leader, he laughed and said, “I hope so”.

Rabuka is expected to announce the members of his Cabinet in the coming days.

Where the three Sodelpa MPs end up will be the first indication of what was agreed to in the coalition negotiations.

Tuvalu’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe was one of the first foreign politicians to congratulate Rabuka.

- RNZ

