“I want to emphasise that although this issue is an issue for our elders, it is very much an inter-generational issue. For context, it can be said my whole life has been shaped by trying to get this citizenship restored for our elders and our Samoan community.

“When I was five months old...my father marched down the streets of Wellington leading the march for the Mau a Sitiseni 2003.

“I was...in a pram, being pushed down that same street. And I now sit here, as a 21-year-old - that’s my whole lifetime.”

Fepulea’i-Tapua’i spoke as the youth ambassador for the Pacific Leadership Forum in support of the Restoring Citizenship Removed by Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill, in the name of Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono.

She joined more than 100 people - both young and old and from all parts of society - to share their stories. Some people held up photographs of their late parents and grandparents.

Some oral submissions were straightforward. Others were emotional, sad, inspiring and even angry.

Fepulea’i-Tapua’i is known as a former Aorere College head girl and is a talented poet and climate change activist. She is no stranger to the limelight - or even politics.

During a leaders’ debate ahead of the 2020 general election, she put to then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and then opposition leader Judith Collins that over the last year, because of Covid lockdowns, she had seen many students having to drop out of school to find work to help support their families.

She asked the leaders what they would do to ensure they would not be left behind. Collins’ response would become one of the most talked about moments of the whole election: “Well, Fili. I understand, actually. My husband is Samoan, so talofa...”

‘We no longer have the luxury of time’

At the public hearing, Fepulea’i-Tapua’i’s voice is strong and confident as she urges the panel to do just that - understand where she and her parents and elders who sit behind her, in support, are coming from.

Should the Bill get through, it would allow a direct pathway for citizenship for a group of older Samoans - about 3000 affected, with the youngest aged 75 years old. It would not flow to their descendants.

To the general public, they may “just be” faceless figures or ghosts. But they are our family, Fepulea’i-Tapua’i said.

“You understand how long people have been working - maybe not visible to your eyes, but very visible to the eyes of our elders, our ancestors, my grandmother, my aunties and uncles [and] many people who are not here with us today, but are felt in our hearts, always.

“We no longer have the luxury of time.”

A new generation of Samoans step up

Fepulea’i-Tapua’i said she had grown up hearing stories from her parents about the ongoing fight for justice for those Samoans whose right to citizenship was stripped from them.

She spoke of the sadness that was felt by her parents whenever they heard of the death of an elder who was among those eligible. And she pointed out the other times the law could have been reversed.

“There were many chances before this, to get this right - 2003, 2004, there was another select committee, the Dawn Raid apology (in 2021), that was another opportunity to solidify the repealing of this bill.

“We no longer have the luxury of waiting for more opportunities. We have the chance to do it now.”

Public hearings for submissions will continue this week, with more personal stories being shared by members of the Samoan community - with calls for change.

Fepulea’i-Tapua’i told the panel she was a part of the younger generation of Samoans who now shoulder the responsibility of making sure their elders’ sacrifices were not in vain.

“Whether or not this bill goes through, people will continue to take this issue forward - whether it’s the same people in this room, whether it’s my generation or whether it is the descendants of my generation.

“Understand that you have the power to stop that from continuing. It’s about time that New Zealand puts action behind its words.”

