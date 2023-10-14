Waisea Nayacalevu, of Fiji, leads his teammates performing the Cibi prior to their match against Australia on September 17 in Saint-Etienne, France. Photo / World Rugby via Getty Images

By Iliesa Tora of RNZ

OPINION:

Getting beyond the quarter-finals is what the Flying Fijians had penned as their goal coming into the Rugby World Cup and that is the motivation the team take into Monday morning’s clash against England in their quarter-final in Marseille.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui said it will be the game of their lifetime and an opportunity that will not come back.

“It’s massive for our country. We came to this tournament to succeed, we got through the first part and we want to continue,” Raiwalui told the media at the Sofitel Hotel in Marseille on Friday.

“We are a nation of 900,000 people that lives and breathes rugby, and I don’t know how many Fijians worldwide.

“We had massive support from the French, from the people who come to the ground. We really want to enjoy the occasion and show our best rugby.”

Raiwalui, who played club rugby in England during his playing days, said the challenge was a tough one as England, who they defeated at Twickenham in August, will be out to avenge that.

He said the Fijian team will also be carrying the hopes of the Pacific and Tier 2 nations.

“First and foremost I’m proud to be a Fijian but I am also proud of the so-called developing nations, pushing for the global game, how we can improve it and get more opportunities, how we break that barrier down.

“I think this World Cup has been a fantastic example of other teams coming in and playing fantastic rugby and putting on a spectacle for the world. We are proud of where we come from and we want to embrace that.

“It’s a different match. It’s a World Cup, a knockout match now.

Coach Simon Raiwalui and captain Waisea Nayacalevu facing the media in Marseille on October 13. Photo / Iliesa Tora, RNZ

“It’s win or go home. Having played [England], there’s an understanding of some of the things that they do. They have progressed since that match, playing well. It’s good that we had that chance to play them but it’s a totally different match.”

After announcing his match-day 23, Raiwalui said the team was prepared, despite some challenges, including injuries and a death within the Flying Fijians’ family.

“The boys have trained well this week, had a good session this morning, so they have prepared well,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the match. It’s been a while since we’ve been in a quarter-final so we want to make the most of it.

“There was a lot in the press and the general public about the way England were playing before the actual World Cup but they play a brand of rugby to win the game, so tactically very good, [with a] powerful and creative set-piece so we’re expecting those challenges to come at us this weekend.”

Matavesi was back in camp and has been named on the bench.

“He came back in this morning. He was adamant that he wanted to be here,” Raiwalui said of the first-choice hooker.

“He’s a fantastic young man, very good on his details, so there are no worries there. It’s just a matter of him grieving but I have no doubt that he will be ready to play.”

Albert Tuisue has been named at locks following injuries to Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Temo Mayanavanua.

“Albert brings great versatility in the second row and the back row,” he said.

“He also brings us a bit of power through the second row, an extra ball carrier which is going to be important this weekend, so it is good to have him back in the pack.”

Raiwalui expected his backline to be running this weekend, with Semi Radradra and Vinaiya Habosi at wings, Josua Tuisova at inside centre pairing Waisea Nayacalevu outside him.

“I think we are still looking to free ourselves up. Obviously we weren’t pleased that we lost last weekend and against Georgia we were stagnant in attack,” Raiwalui said.

“We have worked at freeing ourselves up and enjoying the occasion.”

Former Wallaby David Campese had highlighted the area in an interview with Planet Rugby this week, saying the Fijians will do well if they remember their rugby DNA and play the open game they are known for.

Players excited and ready

The Flyng Fijians in a huddle at their training run in Marseille on October 13. Photo / Iliesa Tora, RNZ

Captain Nayacalevu said they were ready for the biggest challenge of their Rugby World Cup campaign.

“It means everything to us,” he said.

“I know it has been 16 years since we have been in the quarter-finals and I told the boys the chance is in front of us and this moment will never come back so we will grab it with both hands, take responsibility and do the best we can.”

He and the team were counting on French fans to be supporting them again, like they have done over the last month at their pool matches.

“It boosts us in the game. We can feel it. We are grateful for that.”

Radradra said he was happy to be back for the game, after missing the game against Portugal.

“Yeah, good. Did a hamstring in the game against Georgia so had a down week last week, get my body right for this selection,” he told the media.

“The way we motivate the young boys is just because we’ve been stuck together from day one.

“We have so much talent from the Fiji boys, especially back home. Only a few are chosen, those boys they have big shoes to fill.

“The bonding has been very good with the team. It’s lifted the morale for the boys as well. We’ve been helping with the little things as well, outside rugby. The boys are looking good and looking forward to the game this week.”

He picked fullback Marcus Smith as a big threat against them.

“Of course. We know what Marcus can bring. He’s very smart, he manages the game very well,” Radradra said of Smith.

“As a fullback he’s a big threat as well, but for us we’re going to have to stick to our game plan and try to match their physicalities.”

He said they had been enjoying themselves at training and looked forward to enjoying the game against England.

“For us as Fijians when we smile, nothing can stop us,” he said.

“For this week we have to enjoy it, make the most of it because, like we’ve always said, this moment will never come back.

“The quarter-final will never come back. Day by day, we take those days and we grab it with both hands, learn from it and then we keep improving.”

Strongman Tuisue said he was looking forward to playing his role as in a position he last played in five years ago.

“I’ve been moved to the second row now. It’s been nearly five years now, going back to the second row,” he said.

“I’m going to bring what I’ve been known for, the aggression on rucks and breakdowns. I will do my best.”

Raiwalui has named his 23-man match-day squad, with 10 players in the run-on team who started for Fiji in their win at Twickenham in August.

Flyhalf Teti Tela, who played against Wales, Australia and Georgia is out of the match-day squad, with Raiwalui opting for Vilimoni Botitu at 10 with Sireli Maqala as cover.

Here’s the Flying Fijians match-day 23: 1 Eroni Mawi , 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Luke Tagi, 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Albert Tuisue, 6 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7 Levani Botia, 8 Viliame Mata, 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Vilimoni Botitu, 11 Semi Radradra, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu (c),14 Vinaya Habosi,15 Ilaisa Droasese; Replacements: 16 Samuel Matavesi, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Meli Derenalagi, 20 Vilive Miramira, 21 Simione Kuruvoli, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Sireli Maqala.

England make changes

Owen Farrell of England smiles as he sings the national anthem ahead of the match against Chile. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, England head coach Steve Borthwick has named Owen Farrell at flyhalf, Manu Tuilagi at inside centre and Marcus Smith at fullback in a revamped side.

“This is knock-out rugby. These players will embrace this challenge - that’s my expectation,” Borthwick said.

“There’s a lot players of have experienced knock-out rugby and lifted trophies.

“There’s plenty of things we discussed at length, post the last Fiji game. We made it clear that was part of out build-up to the tournament - we use each game as a learning experience.

“Fiji is a different team, as is ours. There’s been a lot of discussion from their side about that game. We’re looking forward to this game.”

He said Smith would be a key player.

“I analyse the opposition with my coaching team, we go through exactly how we want to play, then go through the selection process,” he said.

“It was discussed months ago in the preparation camps and having that time with the players and being able to work on certain aspects has been brilliant - and I think Marcus has really embraced the opportunity [to move from fly-half].

“You look at the back three players we have, it’s great to have different combinations and strengths. This starting back three is the right one for this weekend.”

Captain Farrell said the team was ready for the challenge, having moved on from the defeat against Fiji in August.

“It helps to have played against them not so long ago but at the same time we feel like we’ve moved on - that feels like a long time ago,” he told the media.

‘That’s not to say there’s not lessons to be learnt from it, that the threats are not the same, but we’ve been building since then.”

Borthwick has named his match-day 23 to face Fiji in their quarter-final at Stade de Marseille.

Here is the England match-day 23: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl, 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Joe Marchant, 14 Jonny May, 15 Marcus Smith; Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin,20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

- RNZ



