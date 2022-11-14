One-year-old AJ Molimau was the star of the show during celebrations in South Auckland after Samoa beat England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final. Video / @lexvitaliano_umaga

Footy players are not the only stars of this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Baby AJ Molimau, from South Auckland, has gone viral on social media after Samoa’s stunning 27-26 victory over England in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal at the weekend.

Tired but excited fans flooded the streets around Auckland, including in Māngere, Ōtara, Henderson and Manurewa and on the North Shore, in the early hours of Sunday morning and later that same night - after church.

Proud dad Molimau Fa'amanu with 1-year-old son and Toa Samoa fan AJ Molimau. Photo / Supplied

Little AJ, whose family lives in Māngere, joined the celebrations and proved to be a huge highlight for fans as he happily waved a little Samoan flag while being pushed along in his blue buggy by proud dad Molimau Fa’amanu.

Crowds had their phones out, filming and cheering on the 1-year-old show-stopper, parading on Bairds Road in Ōtara.

Mum Valerie Sanele was the designated family photographer for the day and said it was day to remember.

“Like father, like son - stealing the show wherever they go. Love that for my boys,” she said.

“AJ and his dad were out of bed and ready to rock and roll. We left home about 6am and made it to Ōtara around 7am due to traffic.

“This was for us to create memories with our son, as Samoa has just made history.”

Toa Samoa had already created history when it took on England in the semis - the first time the island nation’s team had reached a semifinal of a Rugby League World Cup.

Heading into the grand final match against Australia this weekend, this will be the first time a tier-two nation will play in the final.

And fans are being reminded to stay safe while out and about celebrating around the city.

The grand final kicks off at 5am on Sunday (NZT).



