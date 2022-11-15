Doris and Vao Niko, from Papatoetoe, searched locally, were up early in search of Samoan flags.

Shops around Auckland are scrambling to get a supply of Samoan flags, as the hot ticket item has sold out in many parts of the city ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final.

Fans of the island nation’s Toa Samoa rugby league team have been showing their support by decking out their vehicles, homes and workplaces with the distinctive red and blue flag.

Many bargain stores, emporium and dollar shops in suburbs including Ōtāhuhu, Māngere, Manukau, Manurewa, Henderson, Massey, New Lynn, Avondale, North Shore and Albany reported selling out of flags over the weekend - when Samoa beat England in their semi-final match early on Sunday.

The majority of businesses said they were getting supplies tomorrow or by Friday, at the latest. Another shop at Royal Heights, in Massey, had a waiting list of almost 20 people.

In Ōtāhuhu early yesterday morning, a handful of fans managed to nab the last few car flags still available - although there was no sign of any large flags.

Samoan flags are selling out around Auckland, as Toa Samoa fans get behind their team. Photo / Candice Luke

Staffer Jean Yu, at the Your Homeware Store, said she ran out of Samoan flags on Sunday after the historic 27-26 win.

She said a customer asked to buy a large Samoan flag she had on display next to a big Tongan flag.

The customer, who told her he was Tongan, said: “I just want to join the party.”

The store is set to get more flags tomorrow when a shipment arrived on a flight.

It is not known where the flags are being brought in from, however, and she could not say exactly what time the boxes would arrive at her shop.

The store is set to increase the price based on shipping fee charges. A large flag usually available for $5 will now cost between $10 to $20.

Doris and Vao Niko, from Papatoetoe, were among the lucky people who managed to get small flags for their car at the South Pacific clothing store on Great South Road.

“We went to Papatoetoe and there were no flags left. We also tried around Manukau area - there’s nothing there,” Doris Niko said.

“So we came to Ōtāhuhu...we’re going to check the whole strip for a big one.”

While speaking to the Herald, she started eyeing up a large Samoan flag on display in the shop: “I wonder if they’ll let us take that?”

Another shop on the Ōtāhuhu strip reported they had stock arriving tonight and would be staying back late to sell them.

Those new flags were being sold on pre-sale, however, as she did not want “lots of people” turning up, she said.

DIY Samoan flags

A mammoth Samoan flag on the side of a truck spotted in Māngere, South Auckland. Photo / Roseline Eseta Setu

Meanwhile, some people have started making their own flags after failing to find any to buy.

Many have taken to showing off their creations on social media sites TikTok and Facebook.

At least one man was spotted at a parade waving a somewhat rushed attempt to create a Samoan flag out of a Turkish one - with the distinctive white crescent still visible.

Another makeshift flag was spotted on the side of a large Mainfreight truck on Massey Rd in Māngere yesterday morning - much to the delight of Samoan fans.

Roseline Eseta Setu, with her husband John Setu, spotted it and snapped a photo.

"I thought it was so cool to see - the first of its kind and on a grand scale."












