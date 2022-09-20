Foreign royals and dignitaries, including Tongan King Tupou VI (third from right, second row from the front) next to his niece, Titilupe Fanetupouvava'u Tuita-Tupou. Photo / AP

Foreign royals and dignitaries, including Tongan King Tupou VI (third from right, second row from the front) next to his niece, Titilupe Fanetupouvava'u Tuita-Tupou. Photo / AP

Leaders from around the Pacific have represented the region at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service.

But a young Tongan royal has mistakenly been identified as the island Kingdom's queen in at least one overseas media report.

King Tupou VI attended the late monarch's final service at Westminster Abbey overnight (NZT) and was joined by his niece Titilupe Fanetupouvava'u Tuita-Tupou Tu'ivakano, who is also the High Commissioner for Tonga to the United Kingdom.

The Tongan royals were captured in photos from inside the funeral service, as members of other royal families from around the world were seated inside Westminster Abbey.

American magazine Town and Country ran a guide on all the kings, queens, princes and princesses from around the globe attending the Queen's funeral.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama walks into the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II. Following him is Fiji's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Jitoko Tikolevu. Image / BBC

The article identified Tupou's niece as his wife, Queen consort Nanasipau'u Tuku'aho. The story has since been corrected.

King Tupou VI is the grandson of one of the Pacific's most loved women leaders; the late Queen Salote.

Queen Salote attended Queen Elizabeth's coronation in early 1952 and the pair would share a special relationship throughout the years , as they would meet during Queen Elizabeth's visits to the Pacific and Tonga, in particular.

Samoan Head of State Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II and his wife, Masiofo Fa'amauslili Leinafo Tuimaleali'ifano. Photo / AP

King Charles III and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape. Photo / AP

Other Pacific leaders and dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral included Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Samoa's Head of State Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aleto'a Eti Sualauvi II, Papua New Guinea PM James Marape, Solomon Islands Governor-General David Vunagi and Cook Islands PM Mark Brown.

Eagle-eyed viewers watching the various news sites and livestreams of the funeral would have spotted Bainimarama sporting a formal lavalava known as a sulu, in Fiji, and worn by men around the various Pacific nations at important events.

He was seen greeting people as he walked to his seat at Westminster Abbey and followed closely by Fiji's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jitoko Tikolevu.

Samoan Head of State Tuimaleali'ifano was easily spotted in the crowd wearing the Samoan red ceremonial necklace, ula fala.

He attended the funeral with his wife, known as le Masiofo Fa'amausili Leinafo Tuimaleali'ifano.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape could be seen walking just behind New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her fiance Clarke Gayford.

He, like other leaders, met the now King Charles III earlier.

Cook Islands PM Mark Brown and Tuvalu PM Kausea Natano also represented their countries at the funeral; while Solomon Islands' Governor-General Sir David Vunagi was in attendance in place of PM Manasseh Sogavare.

King Charles III receives Prime Minister of Tuvalu Kausea Natano at Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP