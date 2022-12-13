Poto Williams and Aupito William Sio to quit Parliament next year

Senior Labour Cabinet minister Poto Williams on why she is retiring from politics. Video / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Two Pasifika government ministers are among six New Zealand MPs retiring at the 2023 election.

Poto Williams and Aupito William Sio are on the retiree list.

Sio has served this term as the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Minister for Courts, and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He has been an MP for the Mangere Electorate since 2008.

He previously served in local government and was the first elected official of Pacific descent to hold a mayoral office in Auckland.

Poto Williams became the MP for Christchurch East in 2013.

She is the Conservation Minister and Disability Issues Minister, as well as Associate Minister for Children.

The ministers will stay on until the election next year.

