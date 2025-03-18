It’s now heralded as the biggest secondary school cultural dance festival in the world.
Manurewa High School has competed in Polyfest for the past 35 years and its teams have a tradition of excellence.
Sime has managed the Samoan group since 2013 and they have won it three times under their tutor John Lafaele and have always placed in the top three.
Sime, who competed in Polyfest under the Niuean Group in her time as a student, says the festival is hugely important in building the students’ confidence and cultural competence.
“One of the greatest things about Polyfest is the encouragement our students receive to learn more about their language, culture, traditions and history through song and through dance.”
“A strong sense of cultural identity can provide resilience in the face of challenges.”
Manurewa has 15 groups performing at Polyfest this year. There are 10 diversity groups alongside five big groups; Samoan, Tongan, Cook Islands, Niuean and Kapa Haka.
The Samoan group practises five times a week.
“There is a certain hype in the air when our students get ready for Polyfest,” Sime says.
“They have a higher level of energy, they are extremely excited, they enjoy the preparation, the hair sessions, the breakfast before the performance, the circle of talanoa where they are reminded of who they are representing and how proud we are of them.”