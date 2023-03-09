Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is invited to take part in a traditional Samoan siva (dance) at the Samoan stage at the Polyfest today. Video / Candice Luke

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is invited to take part in a traditional Samoan siva (dance) at the Samoan stage at the Polyfest today. Video / Candice Luke

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has arrived at the Auckland Secondary Schools’ Polyfest for the very first time - and was not shy when called upon to take part in a Samoan siva.

Decked out in an island patterned shirt, Hipkins was welcomed onto the grounds at the Manukau Sports Bowl, in South Auckland, with a mihi whakatau - a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony.

He is joined by other high dignitaries and Pacific and Māori community leaders; including Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and politicians representing all the political parties.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins takes a photo with a young fan. Labour MP for Papakura Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki is also pictured. Photo / Candice Luke

Former Deputy PM Winston Peters is also among the guests.

It was bucketing with rain earlier this morning - before Hipkins arrived - but the rain has eased back; with Hipkins seemingly bringing the sun with him as he turned up a little behind schedule.

Hipkins was then taken on a brief walkabout through a section of the festival - happily stopping to greet members of the public and posing for photos with youngsters.

When he arrived at the Samoan stage, the crowd erupted in applause when he was introduced to the stage.

“Talofa lava everybody! It’s good to see you,” he called out.

PM Chris Hipkins is invited to take part in a traditional Samoan siva (dance) on the Samoan stage at this year's Polyfest. Photo / Candice Luke

He acknowledged the fact that this was the first year back for the Polyfest, after various disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the festival to be called off or go online last year.

He said it was great to see so much energy among young people performing and showing off their pride in their culture and identity.

Hipkins also pointed to the country’s first Pasifika Deputy Prime Minister in Carmel Sepuloni.

As he was due to leave the stage, the MC stopped them and announced that a siva (dance) was about to happen in honour of Hipkins and Sepuloni - much to the crowd’s delight.

Students from the school that had just finished performing, Papatoetoe High, were called on to back Hipkins and his team, as he graciously accepted the invitation - clapping and swaying from side to side, as students sang and danced behind him.

Today is day three of this year’s 48th ASB Polyfest, which opened up with its increasingly popular Diversity stage on Wednesday.

The Pacific Island stages - Samoan, Tongan, Cook Island and Niuean - open up today and tomorrow; bringing more high school groups to the spotlight and more competition.

The early morning rain has not deterred family, friends and members of the public who have turned out in droves to support thousands of secondary schools from around Auckland.



