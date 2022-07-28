Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern pictured in Wellington last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern pictured in Wellington last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Samoa next week to commemorate a special anniversary shared between the island nation and New Zealand.

Ardern will lead a delegation of politicians, community leaders and media to Samoa on Monday - exactly 60 years since the Treaty of Friendship between the two countries was signed on August 1, 1962, in Apia.

That year, Samoa achieved independence from New Zealand administration.

However, the two governments signed a treaty pledging that relations between the two nations would continue to be governed by a spirit of close friendship.

Ardern said it was an honour to be invited to Samoa for the anniversary and acknowledged the strong partnership between Samoa and New Zealand over the last 60 years.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa of Samoa raises the Samoan flag during the 60th anniversary of independence celebrations in June. Photo / Government of Samoa

"This trip builds on Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa's visit to Aotearoa New Zealand [last month] and provides another opportunity for us to reflect on our shared past and think ahead to a shared future."

Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa told local media the delegation would be welcomed with a traditional ava ceremony on arrival in a village near Apia.

Part of the schedule will include a courtesy call to Samoa's Head of State as well as a guard of honour and flag-raising ceremony, she said.

Fiame hinted that an announcement would be made during the visit. However, asked by local media to elaborate, she said more would be revealed next week.

Ardern acknowledged the importance of the relationship and treaty; which commits both governments to working together to promote the welfare of the people of Samoa.

"The treaty remains the guiding light for our way forward," she said.

Those travelling with Ardern include Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni, National Party leader Christopher Luxon, representatives from each political party in Parliament and several Pasifika leaders.

The delegation will travel back to New Zealand the next day.