Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On AirPasifika teens in South Auckland are tackling a cutting-edge digital challenge focusing on artificial intelligence.

About 30 students from five high schools have been at a hackathon in Ōtara, looking at how they can use technology to support themselves and their communities.

Students from Māngere ASDAH, McAuley, Mission Heights, Southern Cross Campus and Auckland Grammar School attended the event.

Students from five South Auckland high schools explore the challenges of artificial intelligence. Photo / Pacific Media Network

They collaborated on ideas on how they could use A.I, to their benefit over six rounds, with prizes awarded at the end of the event.

Prizes included movie vouchers, board games and laptops.

Zoya Ali of Mission Heights Junior College said she was "really nervous" and unsure of how she would perform but said the event was a "cool project".

Project lead Ruth Langi said live music, food, fun and a welcoming atmosphere were essential factors for the students to feel comfortable enough to be creative.

She says Pasifika youth are naturally creative but need the right kind of encouragement.

"They've never been exposed to this kind of stuff before, so it's just a good opportunity for the kids to get an idea of what tech is about."

Saimon Moala, of Southern Cross Campus, wants to learn more about technology as he aims to become a technician.

"Pasifika are underrepresented in Information technology positions, so it's very important for us," says Christian Malitai, a teacher from Māngere ASDAH.

He says he supports any event like the hackathon that encourages Pasifika youth to enter a career in technology.

Failoa Famili Trust partnered with Microsoft New Zealand to make the event possible.

"The way of the future is going to be technology, and so we don't want our Pasifika to be left behind," says Naomi Saluni Tavau, Head of Failoa Famili.

Education Industry Executive at Microsoft Lydia Kronawetter described the event as "awesome when considering that the next generation will inevitably enter a tech-influenced career."