Paris Olympics 2024: Teenager due to represent Tonga dies in diving accident

JJ Rice at the Formula Kite 2023 sailing world championships in The Hague, Netherlands last year. Photo / IKA Kitefoil World Series

A young athlete who was set to make history at this year’s Olympic Games has died in a diving accident in Tonga.

Jackson James Rice, better known as JJ Rice, was due to become the first caucasian to represent the island kingdom he had called home all his life at next month’s Games, where the sport he specialised in - kite foiling - is to make its debut.

Kite foiling is similar to kite-boarding - but with a hydrofoil under the board.

The 18-year-old died on Saturday in Faleloa on the group of islands of Ha’apai, where his parents Darren and Nina Rice own the well-known Matafonua Island Lodge.

His father told the Matangi Tonga newspaper his son had been free diving from a boat that day when he is suspected to have suffered a shallow water blackout.

He was found on the seafloor underneath the boat about 12.15pm by other divers, Rice told the publication. Despite attempts to revive the teen, he could not be saved.

JJ Rice was born in the United States, but moved to Tonga with his parents and younger sisters when he was about 3 years old.

As his love for kite foiling developed over the years and he reached competition level, he often spoke out in media interviews about his love for Tonga and the fact that he only ever saw himself as Tongan.

A heart for Tonga

He spoke of his love for the ocean, the people and the simple and relaxed life he enjoyed in the islands.

Last month, he competed in the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyeres, in the South of France.

His performance at last year’s Kite Foil, Sail Sydney competition in Australia - where he finished in eighth place - earned him a spot to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Tributes for the young man have been shared online by fellow athletes, friends and family.

Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua is among those paying tribute to JJ Rice.

Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua, who wowed the world as Tonga’s shirtless flagbearer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is among those to share memories about the teen.

Taufatofua said he first met a young JJ Rice after spotting him lying under a van, covered in engine oil. With very few mechanics in the islands, he had been helping his father at the time, Taufatofua explained on Facebook.

“In between helping at the resort, he would do what he loved - kite surfing - out in the oceans of Ha’apai.

“Being self-taught as a kid, he reached a level where he would compete at the recent Olympic-qualifiers on his quest to one day represent Tonga at the Olympic Games.

“He had a great respect for the sea and for all the people in our little motu [island]. JJ left this world doing exactly what he loved, in a place he loved - the ocean.”

