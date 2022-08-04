Group SWIDT and musician Lomez Brown at last night's Pacific Music Awards. Photo / PMA

Some of New Zealand's most talented musicians have been recognised at this year's Pacific Music Awards - which finally got to have a live audience after the pandemic moved the awards online for two years.

At a glitzy event at the Vodafone Events Centre in South Auckland last night, hundreds of musicians and fans alike packed into the arena for a night of musical performance as well as recognition.

Among the big winners was hip hop group SWIDT, from Onehunga, which won three main gongs: Best Pacific Group, Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist and Best Pacific Song for their hit jam Kelz Garage.

Kiwi rapper, singer, song-writer and producer Kings was awarded the Best Pacific Male Artist accolade and received both the NZ On Air Radio Airplay Award and the NZ On Air Streaming Award for his song Help Me Out featuring another much-loved Kiwi group: Sons of Zion.

The smooth voice of Kiwi Tongan singer Emily Muli saw her being named the Best Pacific Female Artist, while siblings Samson Squad won the People's Choice Award for Best Pacific Artist. The special Phillip Fuemana Award for Most Promising Pacific Artist went to newcomer Jarna.

Musician, composer and producer Kings won a number of awards last night, including Best Pacific Male Artist. Photo / PMA

Australian Samoan rapper Lisi. Photo / PMA

The Best Pacific Roots/ Reggae Artist gong went to Wellington favourites Tomorrow People; which also picked up the Best Pacific Music Album for their album: 21.

Exciting young Samoan Australian rapper Lisi - whose hits include Good Life and Say Less - fittingly won the Best International Pacific Artist award; while fellow first-time PMA finalists Anthem and Sam V took home the Best Pacific Gospel Artist and Best Pacific Soul/ RnB Artist respectively.

Kas Futialo won the Best Pacific Language gong for his hit Grandmasta Kas.

Pacific metal band Shepherds Reign received the first Creative NZ that recognised their contributions to the Pacific music scene; while the inaugural Arch Angel Independent Artist Award went to young artist lilbubblegum.

Lilbubblegum has a mammoth following overseas and his breakout song af1 reached more than 20 million streams on Spotify.

A tribute to Samoa's finest

One of Samoa's most loved singers - Fa'anana Jerome Grey - was honoured for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his truly iconic hit song: We Are Samoa.

Fa'anana hit the music scene in 1979 and released an album, Ava, which included the song that fast became a well-known tune in many Samoan households.

The track turned into an anthem of sorts for many Samoans particularly overseas and was played at several Manu Samoa rugby games in the 1990s - including a match between the All Blacks at Eden Park.

He later performed it for then US President Jimmy Carter and Congress in 1980 after being invited by congressman Eni Fa'aua'a Hunkin Faleomavaega Jr - an acknowledgement of American Samoa's first Samoan governor at the time, Peter Tali Coleman.

Many felt the award recipient this year was hugely fitting, as Samoa celebrates its 60th year of independence.

It was a touching moment when Fa'anana spoke to the crowd via a video link; when he revealed he had suffered a number of strokes which rendered him unable to speak for three years.

He ended his acceptance speech by quoting the line from another iconic song - "What a wonderful world" - by the late Louis Armstrong, whose birthday happened to be yesterday.

Group Brotherhood Musiq then finished the segment with a performance of the song.

The Lifetime Achievement Award pays tribute to some of the Pacific region's most well-known artists and musicians who have made an impact on the world with their music over a long period of time.

In previous years, those honoured include Samoan family band Punialava'a and the late Daniel Rae Costello.