The Betio Coastwatchers memorial to New Zealanders killed on the island in the Second World War, Tarawa, Kiribati, pictured in 2010. Photo / NZPA

Eighty years since the Second World War, up to 100 civilians from around the Pacific region will finally be recognised for the vital role they played as coastwatchers.

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare made the announcement today; acknowledging the important role many of these young men played - a role that was considered to be one of the first lines of defence for New Zealand at the time.

"This is long overdue recognition of the Pacific Island coastwatchers and the important role they played in our early warning system in the Pacific," Henare said.

"It is important to acknowledge the service of all our coastwatchers; whether on the New Zealand mainland, Chatham Islands, the sub-Antarctic Islands and especially in the Pacific.

Real danger and deadly consequences

"With Japanese advances into the Pacific in 1942, these stations became very dangerous places."

Henare acknowledged just how dangerous the role of coastwatcher was - when Japanese forces captured and beheaded 17 New Zealand coastwatchers in Tarawa, in what is now known as the island of Kiribati.

Henare said it was decided, in 1942, that all New Zealand civilian coastwatchers should be attested in the Second NZ Expeditionary Force.

However, it was later found that no consideration was given to attesting civilians in the Cook Islands who had worked as coastwatchers and carried out their roles that were very similar to those attested military personnel.

Henare said a historical report prepared by Defence historian John Crawford looked at the roles played by those Cook Islanders and other Pacific Island civilians in the coastwatching organisation outside of mainland New Zealand.

"The report concludes that the approximately 50 to 60 civilian coastwatchers - including one Pākehā New Zealander - in the Cook Islanders and another 50 civilians elsewhere in the Pacific did not receive any formal recognition of their service."

The formal recognition will see a certificate of service being issued to Pasifika coastwatchers or their families and the publishing of an online historical record of their service during WWII.

Families will also be allowed the opportunity to have special service plaques attached to a loved one's headstone - indicating their service.

Authorities are now set to work with descendants to properly identify Pacific Island coastwatchers and other Kiwi coastwatchers to ensure that their bravery is properly recognised, as is deserved.

A national commemorative service will be held at the National War Memorial Museum in Wellington on Saturday to mark the service of all Kiwi coastwatchers who served in the Second World War.

The date also marks the 80th anniversary of the tragic deaths of the 17 New Zealand coastwatchers killed in Tarawa.

Five civilians from Australia and the UK were also killed, while at least one other New Zealand coastwatcher died in captivity on Ocean Island.