Members of the K'aute Pasifika leadership team, including CE Leaupepe Rachel Karalus (right) in front of the new landmark now taking shape, the Pan Pacific Hub in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Work on New Zealand's first Pan Pacific hub at the former Hamilton Bowling Centre in Frankton across the road from the FMG Stadium, is progressing with the main structure of a striking fale-style community space taking shape.

Pacific Island community trust K'aute Pasifika which has been fighting for the hub for more than 20 years invited local leaders, including Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate, Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma and Pasifika leader Leaupepe Elisapeta (Peta) Karalus, for a site visit.

Once completed, the hub will include a fale-style community space, a range of wellbeing and support services such as a GP and pharmacy, an early learning and childcare facility, as well as social, employment and housing services.

The fale will have space for 670 people standing and will be used for programmes and community and cultural events.

K'aute Pasifika CEO Leaupepe Rachel Karalus said while there were other fale-style Pacific community spaces in the country, for example, the Fale Pasifika at the University of Auckland, the one in Hamilton was different.

"The whole village concept is the first of its kind in New Zealand. What we want is that the different components, like the fale, the childcare and wellbeing facilities, to speak with each other, to be interconnected."

She said she was not the only driving force behind the project.

"It's a community effort. It's a real privilege to be involved in such a project. For us [at K'aute] it's not work, it's our God-given purpose."

The Pan Pacific Hub is located at the former Hamilton Bowling Centre in Frankton across the road from the FMG stadium. Photo / Mark Hamilton

More than 22 years ago, Rachel's mother, K'aute Pasifika founder and previous CEO Peta Karalus, had the vision for this hub as she wanted not just to see the values of the Pasifika community survive, but also thrive under a united roof, while also sharing their values and traditions with all cultures. Peta attended the site visit on Friday with her husband Noel.

Rachel said: "Every time the [Pacific] community came together, they were strongly asking for a space to belong."

Peta says it was very special seeing the fale and hub becoming a reality.

"It's unreal. It takes me back home. I am very much anticipating the opening."

However, to her it was also a bit sad, she says.

"We spoke about it for such a long time, with so many people. Some of those who spoke strongly about it aren't able to see this, because they have passed, so I am also thinking about those voices today."

An artist rendering of how the fale and community hub is set to look like. Image / Supplied

The Pan Pacific Hub is developed by Mount Maunganui company iLine Construction.

Contracts manager Ben Webby said the framework of the fale is entirely made of a structural timber called glulam (glued laminated timber).

"It is a unique structure for Hamilton and the first time local tradesmen have used this. Because of the way it is made, it won't burn out. I'm surprised we don't build all buildings like this."

He said the team had to deal with supply chain problems due to Covid.

"Securing the material was a challenge. But the biggest disruption was that we were half the workforce down due to Omicron. We are not like accountants, we can't work from home."

The fale-style community space at the Pan Pacific Hub is taking shape. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma said he was excited to see the space being developed.

"I drive past here every day because I just live 100 metres away. The hub will have great benefits for the Pasifika community and the wider general public."

The fale is planned to open in September this year, followed by the childcare and early learning centre in November. The wellbeing component is set to open early next year.