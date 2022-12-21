Nothing to concede: FijiFirst says election can only be decided in parliament

Fijian Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Photo / Fiji Govt

By RNZ

The ruling FijiFirst party is refusing to concede the 2022 election saying it can only be called after the election of the prime minister on the floor of parliament.

Its general secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said that under the country’s constitution the government is still in place and Frank Bainimarama remains the prime minister.

Sayed-Khaiyum - who is also attorney general - told local media the prime minister’s role and the power of the government would not change until the election of a new prime minister was held on the floor of parliament.

Khaiyum also questioned the validity of the newly announced opposition coalition between the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and Sodelpa.

He said concerns raised by the outgoing Sodelpa general secretary, Lenaitasi Duru citing anomalies in the voting process had to be considered.

Khaiyum said he looked forward to re-submitting FijiFirst’s coalition proposal to the management board of the party should it see fit to sit again.

But he said the final say on who will become the next prime minister of Fiji will only be determined on the floor of parliament.

Fiji’s president must call parliament within 14 days of the writ of elections being returned, which took place in a ceremony on Monday at government house.