Carterine Kareroa-Tusini, Ingi Tusini-Rex, Misiliema Tusini, Candy Tusini-Rex, and Lee-Teri Tusini pictured at the family home in South Auckland in 2015. Photo / Jason Dorday

Carterine Kareroa-Tusini, Ingi Tusini-Rex, Misiliema Tusini, Candy Tusini-Rex, and Lee-Teri Tusini pictured at the family home in South Auckland in 2015. Photo / Jason Dorday

Family and friends of a respected matriarch known for her passion to preserve the Niuean culture and language - through song and dance - are gathering to honour her life and legacy.

Misiliema Tusini, alongside her siblings, established the Fineone Plus Niuean family group for the purpose to preserve the Niuean culture through song, dance and art.

It has been a year since the 90-year-old matriarch died and her family will come together for a special headstone unveiling ceremony in Māngere, South Auckland, today.

The Tusini family and local Niuean community in Auckland and around the country remember her for her affectionate nature and beautiful vocal talent; and is also described by her family as a fifine toa - a warrior woman.

Granddaughter Candy Tusini-Rex said she and her late grandfather, Salekiu Tusini, had left behind a huge legacy.

"Nan was very talented in arts and crafts. Mat-making, basket-making, cooking, even musically inclined. I believe that's where the majority of us got our gifts."

Misiliema and Salekiu Tusini. Photo / Supplied

The Tusini family is known in the Niuean and South Auckland community for starting the Tangaroa College Niuean group in 1984 and tutoring generations of students.

Their involvement with the group and the annual Auckland Secondary Schools' PolyFest has spanned more than 30 years.

Salekiu Tusini's songs - which he would compose specifically for Tangaroa students to use at the festival - would prove to be their winning recipe, with the school taking out the Niuean stage for several years.

"I give huge thanks to my grandpa who started it. It's not only our legacy, but the legacy of the kids my mum taught in the 80s," Candy said.

Vagahau Niue (Niuean language) is further preserved by the family through fluent everyday conversation, community outreach and treasured compositions by their grandfather.

Misiliema Tusini. Photo / Supplied

"One of his famous songs, Sipaio, went international. Everyone in the community knows the song. It contributes to our family legacy."

Misiliema Tusini was born to Melepeki and Charlie Jackson, a fifine Niue and an Englishman from Liverpool, on September 29, 1931.

She was the third eldest of 13 siblings, of which four still carry the family name for her generation.

Her parents were part of the Niuean exodus to Aotearoa in the late 50's, but Misiliema and her husband Salekiu didn't join them for almost three decades.

As many Pasifika families have done, the couple left their homeland to seek a brighter future for their children, landing them in the suburbs of a developing south Auckland.

"We've resided in Ōtara since the 80s and we've never left this home. We're very hearty Ōtara," Candy said.

Keeping a culture and language alive in Aotearoa

In Aoteoroa, Misiliema made it her mission to uphold the values, traditions, culture and language of Niue; while creating pathways for her descendants to thrive.

"I know it sounds cliche, but being here gave us greater opportunities. That's what our fuata (youth) in Niue need to understand. Their internal well-being and development as young people is really important."

The Tusini family. Photo / Supplied

With just over 30,00 Niueans in Aotearoa and 1700 back home on "The Rock", vagahau Niue has been classified as an endangered language. Less than five per cent of Niueans born here identify as fluent speakers.

With her Nan's unveiling falling on the final day of Aotearoa's Niuean Language Week celebrations, Candy says young Niueans should honour the sacrifices made by their elders and ancestors, by reconnecting to their roots.

"It's important for us to reignite, re-evaluate and think about what our grandparents did for us. One thing our grandparents have always taught us is that you can't forget who you are."

In the lead-up to the weekend, the family are feeling a mixed bag of emotions. Candy says some have celebrated their Nan every day, whereas others are still in mourning.

"It hit my mum really bad. We've been trying to navigate the emotions and just be there for each other. Come Saturday it will be a celebration of Nan's life."

Earlier this year, Candy's mother, Ingi Tusini-Rex, was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for services to the Niuean community She dedicated the recognition to her late parents.

Paying tribute to her grandmother, Candy said: "I would like to thank her for instilling great values, love and care.

"She's an example of what a Proverbs woman is - strength, bravery, sacrifices, wisdom. She loved the Lord. I thank her for allowing us to continue her legacy."