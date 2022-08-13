Pacifica: The Musical features some of the biggest pop songs of our time, blending sounds and styles from around the Pacific. Video / Dean Purcell

A hotly-anticipated musical with music from some of New Zealand and the Pacific's most well-known musicians launches on Friday.

Pacifica the Musical premieres at The Civic Theatre in Auckland and is expected to be hugely popular with audiences, who have been hanging out for shows of this scale since the Covid pandemic hit.

One of the show's biggest drawcards is that it will feature songs from Nesian Mystik, Che Fu, Anika Moa, Annie Crummer, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, King Kapisi, Brooke Fraser, Hollie Smith, Stan Walker and Six60.

The story starts about 300 years ago, when a young boy from a faraway island loses a precious taonga. His mistake results in a curse being placed on the whole island, and his descendants.

Pacifica the Musical premieres on Friday, August 19. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, in a contemporary Auckland, a young man named Tanga finds out about his family's past and sets out on a quest to figure out their history and his own identity - leaving behind the girl he has begun to fall in love with.

The show's writer and producer, Pak Peacocke, says seeing Pacifica come alive on stage is a dream come true.

"This production is for everyone - not just musical theatre fans, not just Pasifika people, but everyone who has a heartbeat.

Actor Nick Afoa stars in Pacifica the Musical, which premieres at The Civic, in Auckland, on Friday. Photo / Supplied

"It's a story and experience that not only tells a story [about] who we are as a nation, but one that will showcase our stories and talent to the world."

Another big attraction can be found in the musical cast and crew, which includes some well-known names and surnames in the music industry - as well as several TikTok stars set to make their theatre debut.

Among those taking to the stage is rugby player-turned singer and actor Nick Afoa, whose name is synonymous with international musical The Lion King, in which he played the lead character of Simba for many years.

This time, he fittingly plays a kaumatua in the show. He also worked behind the scenes as a voice coach for many of the young singers involved - many of whom have never acted or sung in front of such a large arena.

Other singers involved include Jerry-Moses Roeback, who plays Tanga. He is an island reggae artist who has a huge TikTok following and has performed alongside the likes of singers Stan Walker, Fia and Sammy J.

He will alternate the role with another young and talented singer: Salevasio "Sio" Tu'ima, from the Pacific band Tone6.

Tanga's love interest will be played by two young women - award-winning singer Irene Folau and Ezra Williams, also known as Raze, whose talented siblings Lavina and J Williams need no introduction.

Pacifica the Musical will show at The Civic from August 19-28.

For more information, including tickets, visit: Ticketmaster