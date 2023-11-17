More Pasifika women are turning up to get tested for cervical cancer since the introduction of a new self-test. Photo / Mark Leedom

More Pasifika women are turning up to get tested for cervical cancer since the introduction of a new self-test. Photo / Mark Leedom

More women around New Zealand are signing up for cervical screening services since a new do-it-yourself way of testing was introduced two months ago, health officials say.

Whatu Ora says anecdotal feedback from screen-takers around the country shows more unscreened women are coming forward for the Human Papillomavirus self-test. HPV causes nearly all cervical cancers.

Actual figures are expected to be released at a later time, but the new test has been described as a “game changer”.

Clinical lead for screening, Dr Jane O’Hallahan, said early reports were very encouraging and that health officials would continue to monitor those trends carefully in the upcoming months.

“The new test offers more control and choice over how cervical screening is done and we are already hearing first-hand about the difference the self-swab test is making.

“Several of those screened at launch events in September told us they had avoided screening for almost a decade - they simply didn’t feel comfortable with the only option previously available.”

The National Cervical Screening Programme campaign image features women from around the Pacific wearing traditional wear from their respective motherlands. Photo / NCSP

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers there is. However, in New Zealand, about 85 per cent of people who develop this cancer have either never been screened or have been screened infrequently.

“HPV is very common and is passed on by intimate skin-to-skin contact or any sexual activity. Most adults will have HPV at some time in their lives and, in most cases, it clears up by itself,” Whatu Ora said.

Cervical cancer can take 10 years or more to develop, so health authorities say it is safe to wait longer between screening tests.

In September, Pasifika women were urged to get involved in a new campaign - Mission 1000 - that would initially see 1000 Pacific Island women sign up to try the new self-test.

‘It takes less than two minutes’

The idea of allowing women to carry out the test themselves in privacy at a clinic or community health setting would encourage more Pasifika women to get tested.

For many Pacific Island women, in particular, the only previous method for cervical screening - via a cervical sample known as a smear test - was uncomfortable and culturally inappropriate.

Javaanah Toimata-Holtham said the new cervical self-test was easy. Photo / Mark Leedom

“This was a procedure many people didn’t look forward to and some people even put it off,” Whatu Ora said.

That method, however, is still available to those who want it.

At a special Pasifika event in Wellington, held after the announcement of the new test, a Samoan woman who attended said she was 19 years overdue a HPV test.

Another woman, of Fijian descent, said she had been overdue for more than 10 years and decided to do a self-test that day because it was the best choice for her. She had stopped getting a smear test because of her cultural background and because she felt uncomfortable.

Javaanah Toimata-Holtham, hailing from Niue and Kiribati, said at the event: “It was really easy. It takes less than two minutes. The ladies are really lovely and talk you through it.”

Today is Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action - an initiative that is part of the World Health Organization’s international strategy to get rid of cervical cancer.

A number of activities and events have been held around Aotearoa today as a result, including in Auckland, Hamilton, Gisborne, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch.

Cervical screening is available to those aged 25 to 69 and is free to women aged 30 and over who have never had a cervical screen or have not had one in the last five years.

It is free for Pasifika and Māori and people with a Community Services card.

People can check if they are due for screening by contacting their health provider or family doctor. Screening Support Services can also help those without a health provider to book a test and can be reached on: 0800 729 729.