People evacuated from the blaze in Māngere Bridge took shelter in the nearby Tongan church. Video / NZ Herald / Ben Dickens / Jason Dorday

Members of the South Auckland community are urged to install fire alarms or to check that they are working after a series of house fires in the area in the last few weeks.

Yesterday’s blaze on a church complex on Coronation Rd was the latest in a string of fires in and around the Māngere area in three weeks.

Last Monday, fire and emergency services were called to a fire at a block of flats on Massey Rd in Māngere East.

The week before, fire crews were called to a large house fire in nearby Vine St - just over two hours after they were called to a well-involved house fire on Church St in the nearby suburb of Onehunga.

In that blaze, a person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

On Sunday night, November 12, fire crews were kept busy with a fire that gutted a townhouse on Walmsley Rd in Favona. There was also a fire reported at the top of the Māngere Mountain a few days earlier.

The aftermath of a large fire that destroyed temporary homes on Coronation Rd yesterday. Photo / Jason Dorday

It has since been revealed that yesterday’s early morning blaze - which has left up to 10 families homeless - did not have working fire alarms installed.

Fire alarms save lives

Chair of the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich, said it was a timely reminder for families to check that they had working smoke alarms in their homes - particularly with the Christmas season now upon us.

“This is just tragic stuff, especially coming up to the festive season. These people will be facing a bit of a challenge and heartbreak.

“Thank God there was no loss of life. We’re thinking about those families who have lost homes and belongings,” he said.

“That’s the key message - install fire alarms. Have you checked that they’re working? Has it got any batteries?”

Tauanu’u said he and a number of other local community members had visited the church where families were evacuated to yesterday.

Members of the church, Siasi Tokaikolo ‘ia Kalaisi - ‘Api ko Nasaleti gather in the aftermath of a fire in Māngere bridge. Photo / Ben Dickens

The church - Siasi Tokaikolo ‘ia Kalaisi ‘Api ko Nasaleti - is prominent in the local Tongan community and is well-known in Māngere.

Pacific health and social services provider The Fono and the former boxer turned community advocate Dave Letele’s Brown Buttabean Motivation organisation had brought food parcels, clothing and other supplies for those families affected.

Immediate response from community organisations

Among those evacuated are elderly parents, young children and babies. Photo / Ben Dickens

Ordinary members of the public who had heard about their plight had also arrived at the church with clothes, food and bedding materials to donate. Some also arrived with cash donations.

“There was an immediate response and a wrap-around from the community,” Tauanu’u said.

Kennedy Fakana’ana’a-ki-Fualu, nicknamed the “Tongan Robin Hood” for his work in helping those in need in the community, was also among those getting stuck in.

He thanked Letele and his team at BBM for the quick and immediate response in providing food and supplies after a quick phone call, he said.

“They gave us food parcels with frozen meats, breads and everything for the ten families straight away.

“It proves community organisations like BBM are always there and quickly. We can’t wait around for help.”

Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances behind the latest fire, but confirmed they were not treating it as suspicious.