A 6.6 magnitude has struck 70km northwest of Tonga, this morning.

The quake was at a 157km depth and the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in the US said there is currently no tsunami threat.

NEMA said there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand.

Tongan officials have warned people to evacuate inland and head to higher ground.

According to Facebook groups, tsunami sirens on the island have sounded.

