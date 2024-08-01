The 27-year-old’s upcoming EP features her latest jam - Ocean Song - a percussive beat with uplifting lyrics about remembering one’s ancestral roots.

The eldest of 27 grandchildren, Hansen - like many Pasifika - is heavily centred around family. She describes her grandparents, Amoni Kauvaka Amasio and Seini Uitalia Hansen, as her prayer warriors and feature them in her music video.

“I know the type of responsibility as being the eldest daughter and also holding the title of the future fahu (matriarch).”

She acknowledged that the overlap of her personal and professional worlds was somewhat jarring.

“But then I was like, this is the era where you just have to be authentically yourself - not to be ashamed or afraid to show how you carry yourself within your home.”

With reported sales to the tune of 33 million, Fifth Harmony is one of the world’s best-selling girl groups.

Dinah-Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei, of Fifth Harmony, attend the MTV EMA's 2015 in Milan, Italy. Photo / Venturelli

After they disbanded in 2018, Dinah Jane debuted as a solo artist before taking a three-year break from performing.

She emerged last year from her pandemic hiatus with a new musical direction - veering away from the pop tunes that made her known to begin with.

Why representation matters

Recent collaborations with popular Polynesian artists J King and Myshaan would suggest Dinah Jane feels at home more now than ever.

“Why not stay authentically myself,” she said.

“I want [people] to know without even saying [that] I’m a Tongan island girl representing all of the South Pacific.

“For me to finally claim it out loud is something I’ve been crying for.”

Dinah Jane encourages other young Pasifika in the industry to chase their dreams for as long as they are passionate about what they do.

“Love music - love it with your whole heart,” she said.

“Once you know you’re fifty-fifty about it, take a pause. Take a pause until you’re ready to come back.”

She took that pause herself and she is now ready to stage an exciting comeback.

Island Roots, Auckland Ways is hosted by Flava radio host Mariner ‘Maz’ Fagaiava and academic Allyssa Verner-Pula. New episodes are available every Thursday. You can follow the podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.























