Twenty years later, Dr Askar Kukkady isstill performing life-changing surgeries; not only in Waikato, where he is based, but also helping children in the Pacific – namely in Samoa.
Kukkady became a well-known name in October 2004, when he led a team of 55 surgical staff at Waikato Hospital to carry out the procedure on then 5-month-old sisters Abbey and Sarah Hose, who were born joined at the hip.
Kukkady was later said to have worked from 8am on the day of the operation until dawn the next day – a harrowing 22 hours – painstakingly working to separate the spine, spinal nerve and organs of the babies.
His passion for paediatrics continues today and has led him to be a part of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Global Health programme, which regularly sends a team of surgeons to one of 11 Pacific Island countries involved, on a volunteer basis.
The surgeon has just returned from Samoa, where he operated on up to 25 children at the island nation’s Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital near Apia.
‘To see them get better – there’s nothing better’
Kukkady’s passion for helping children is evident when he speaks about his work – particularly those children who do not have access to the healthcare they desperately need.
“I could do something for the less-advantaged population – and very deserving population of children – who are suffering.
“And here I am, who can give up some of my time to go and look after them,” Kukkady said.
“To see them get better, there’s nothing better than seeing a child get better. That gives me a lot of satisfaction.”
In Samoa, he worked on several young children with Hirschsprung’s Disease – a condition where a part of the intestine does not have nerve cells. They cannot pass stools, cannot feed and are prone to vomiting.
Other day-to-day operations he performed included work to repair hernias.
“I grew up in India, trained in India and, for various reasons, decided to settle down here,” Kukkady said.
“One of the things that makes me feel guilty is that I’m not able to look after the children back home.”
In India, however, there are many other very well-trained paediatrics teams doing the work he is doing, he said.
But in parts of the Pacific, for example, help is needed. Although local surgeons can carry out other preliminary procedures, more serious operations can result in children waiting for months and sometimes years before they are seen.