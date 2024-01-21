Fijian police seize tonne of methamphetamine

Police in Fiji have recently been uncovering massive hauls of methamphetamine, including this find of more than one tonne, announced on January, 21 2024. Photo / Supplied / Fiji Police

Police in Fiji have recently been uncovering massive hauls of methamphetamine, including this find of more than one tonne, announced on January, 21 2024. Photo / Supplied / Fiji Police

By RNZ

Police in Fiji have seized one tonne of methamphetamine, some of it in kava bags.

It was the second major methamphetamine bust in Fiji in a week. More than three tonnes of the drug were seized on January 14 and the haul remains under 24-hour surveillance, police said earlier.

The drug had been found in both crystal and powder form, stored in more than 300 containers of different sizes, Fiji’s assistant commissioner of police Mesake Waqa said.

About 1.1 tonnes of methamphetamine was uncovered. Some was concealed in kava packets labelled as being “made in Fiji”, while some was in boxes of tile adhesive.

A 37-year-old businessman from Nadi is in custody in connection to the discovery.

The drug had been found in more than 300 containers of different sizes. Photo / Fiji Police

- RNZ