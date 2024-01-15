Fiji drug bust: Police chief confirms ‘one of biggest seizures ever’ of meth in Nadi

The drugs were found in a vacant house under construction. Photo / Fiji Police

By RNZ

Fiji police have seized over three tonnes of methamphetamine, with the country’s acting top cop confirming it is “one of the biggest seizures ever” in the country.

The drugs were stored in 797 medium-sized containers wrapped in brown tape that were seized from a vacant house under construction in Namaka in Nadi, police said via a statement on Monday.

Local police have not put a street value on the haul but, based on the NZ drug trend survey, it could be priced in the hundreds of millions of dollars if it landed here.

Police say the drugs seized are in police custody and investigation into the matter continues.

No further details on the people involved have been released.

RNZ Pacific has contacted the Fiji police for more information.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew said via the press statement their “fight against drugs” continues in the form of “consistent raids” with “more drugs being seized”.

“This is one of the biggest seizures ever and this shows that we are on top of things,” he said.

“The white powder seized was over three tonnes and it was stored in 797 medium-size containers.

“Our fight against drugs continue and we are out there trying to make our country free from drugs.”

He said engagements with the organisation’s external partners continues as part of its fight against illicit drugs.

The drugs were stored in 797 medium-sized containers wrapped in brown tape. Photo / Fiji Police

Govt losing drug war

Last year, the Fijian government made the admission it was losing the fight against the sale and consumption of illegal drugs in the country.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga was pleading with traditional leaders to work with police to address the drug problem, local media had reported.

Turaga said the use of methamphetamine, which is known by the street name “ice”, had become widespread and affecting people’s lives.

Concern for children

He warned the illegal substance has flooded the community “and even schoolchildren are selling” it.

He said children needed to be protected, as concerns were being raised about children being used to peddle and distribute drugs.

According to Drug Free World Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu, one in three children on the streets were “highly likely” users of meth and other hard drugs.

Fiji meth bust. Photo / RNZ, Fiji Police

