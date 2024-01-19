More than 3 tonnes of methamphetamine was seized by Fiji police on January 14. Photo / RNZ, Fiji police

By RNZ

More than 3 tonnes of methamphetamine seized by Fiji police on January 14 remains under 24-hour surveillance, the country’s Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says.

Tikoduadua told state broadcaster FBC the meth mountain is “securely under lock and key”.

FBC reports him saying “stringent security measures have been implemented to safeguard the seized drugs”.

Assistance Police Commissioner of Crime Mesake Waqa confirmed to local media that a police officer was facing charges after he allegedly scooped spilled crystal meth power while almost 800 medium-size containers that contained the confiscated drugs were being unloaded at the Namaka police station, before fleeing the scene.

The officer remains in police custody.

“According to the minister, the containers are reportedly being held in Nasova, where guards and 24-hour CCTV cameras are in place to monitor any potential tampering,” FBC reported.

Tikoduadua is urging the Fijian people to come forward with information implicating police involvement in the drug trade.

“I’m definitely worried that some police may be involved,” he said, adding “because there’s been allegations of all sorts in the past, so that we must weed out”.

“I’m appealing for the professionalisation of the police and this we can only do with the help of the people,” he said.

Authorities continued to gather information, Tikoduadua said.

