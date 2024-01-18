Fiji meth bust. Photo / Fiji Police

By RNZ

A Fijian police officer will appear at a Nadi court on Thursday after being charged for scooping what is thought to be spilled crystal meth powder that was during the Fiji meth bust on Sunday.

State broadcaster FBC reports the officer will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court facing charges related to the alleged misappropriation of drugs.

Assistant commissioner of police Mesake Waqa confirmed the drugs were part of the three-and-a-half tonnes of methamphetamine seized over the weekend.

The officer, who is based at the Namaka police station, is alleged to have “scooped up the drugs while unloading containers of drugs from Legalega to Namaka police station on Sunday” and fleeing the scene on 14 January.

He was apprehended two days later in Nasoso in Nadi and remains in police custody.

“The officer allegedly scooped spilled crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine from a wrapped container and subsequently fled the scene,” FBC reported.

Chiefs unite against drugs

Meanwhile, traditional leaders have joined the chorus calling for action on Fiji’s drug crisis.

According to the Fiji Sun, three chiefs from Nadi “are uniting” on the issue.

Nawaka high chief Ratu Joeli announced plans to raise awareness among youth about the dangers of getting involved in drugs.

Police sources have told the newspaper the seized meth has a street value of F$2 billion($1.46b).

Fiji’s Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua is calling for a tougher legal stance against offenders.