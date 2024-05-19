Opinion: What it’s like to be an Asian journalist working in mainstream media

Te Rito Journalism graduate Paridhi Bakshi. Photo / Julie Zhu

OPINION

“Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilisation.” -Mahatma Gandhi

This quote has resonated with me profoundly, especially as I’ve navigated building a new life in a foreign country. Namaste, Readers.

I am Paridhi Bakshi, representing a mere 4.5 per cent of the Indian population and less than 1.2 per cent of Asian journalists in New Zealand.

Over the past year, I’ve been a member of the Te Rito journalism project, a government-funded training initiative aimed at diversifying newsrooms around New Zealand.

I’ve had the privilege of learning from some of the best newsrooms in Aotearoa, including Newshub, NZME, Whakaata Māori and Pacific Media Network.

Paridhi Bakshi aims to tell migrants' stories. Photo / Vaimoana Mase

As my time as a Te Rito cadet draws to a close and I transition into a full-fledged journalist, I find myself contemplating the state of diversity in mainstream media.

Coming from a family of doctors, teachers and engineers, I first faced criticism when I chose to work as a baker in a cafe. However, my desire to become a journalist stemmed not only from upholding familial expectations but also from a deeper understanding of its importance.

For me, journalism is about representing my community, giving voice to the voiceless and highlighting narratives often neglected by mainstream media. The gratification and fulfilment I feel when bringing these stories to the forefront, like the tale of a domestic violence survivor turned beauty pageant winner, are immeasurable.

The importance of diversity in mainstream newsrooms

My journey with Te Rito has not been without challenges. Personal tragedies have tested my resilience.

Additionally, criticism for my accent and minor mispronunciations on social media have been hurdles. Luckily, my Te Rito colleagues have come to my rescue and supported me.

The 2024 Te Rito Journalism graduating class pictured with Labour broadcasting spokesman Willie Jackson. Graduates: Paridhi Bakshi, Natasha Hill, 'Alakihihifo Vailala, Mary Afemata, Merewai Durutalo, Jaxin Daniels, Te Ahikaa Trotman, Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai, William Sangster, Riria Dalton-Reedy and Maioha Panapa. Photo / Julie Zhu

Reporting on light-hearted and inspiring stories brings me joy. They provide hope and shed light on important societal issues and are more gratifying than hard stories about murder and mayhem.

Despite the initial promise of the Te Rito programme to address cultural diversity, being the sole Indian participant has caused me to question how effective that has been. While learning about different cultures has been enriching, at times I have not felt culturally valued.

While there are discussions about the importance of embracing diversity, there still seems to be a reluctance to welcome diverse voices into workspaces. And yet it is crucial to recognise that a lack of diversity in newsrooms can result in a limited perspective.

As I near the end of this journey, the reality of a constrained job market in journalism looms at large. Massive job cuts in the industry this year leave aspiring journalists like myself uncertain about our futures.

Reflecting on my Te Rito experience, I’m reminded of the resilience within marginalised communities. Our stories, our history and our culture are ours to tell. How can others accurately portray our narratives when they haven’t lived them?

As job cuts continue to threaten our aspirations, the Te Rito programme serves as a reminder of the urgent need for diversity and inclusion in predominantly white spaces.